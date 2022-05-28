Depew tops Lewiston-Porter; Medina edges Roy-Hart in Class B-1, B-2 baseball

The Depew baseball team’s defense continued to make plays at opportune times. The result was the school's first sectional title in more than 50 years.

Faced with situations where Lewiston-Porter had runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the Wildcats found a way to squeak out of each inning with a slim lead intact.

Then, in the seventh, Lewiston-Porter’s Dom Paonessa got on base with a leadoff single against relief pitcher Eric Woodley. The Wildcats, though, retired the next three batters — all on pop flies — to close out a 1-0 win against the Lancers in the Section VI Class B-1 final Saturday at Grand Island.

The Wildcats (16-7) will face Medina at noon Monday at Niagara University, and the winner advances to the Class B Far West regionals. According to Section VI baseball records, Depew won Class A sectional titles in 1968 and 1969, and won a Class BBB title in 1971.

Depew starter Joshua Toolen gave up one hit in six innings and struck out 10, and Depew’s defense dictated play against the fourth-seeded Lancers.

The third-seed Wildcats, though, knew they needed to create offense in any way possible against the Lancers and starter Michael Baio. The Wildcats had only three hits in six innings, left five runners on base, but took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter Tyler Pagano scored from third base on a wild pitch by Baio.

Lewiston-Porter (12-10), though, stranded eight runners on base against the Wildcats, including four in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the top of the fourth, with Quinn Walton on second base with two outs, after a passed ball, Toolen struck out Vinny Carlo to help the Wildcats maintain a 1-0 lead.

“It was only a 1-0 game, and defense is important, especially in games like this,” Pagano said. “With two pitchers heading at each other, and they’re both great pitchers. You have to keep everything in front of you, and be a brick wall.”

An inning later, with runners on first and third after a throwing error by Toolen on a pickoff attempt and a walk to David Pavan with two outs, Paonessa ended the inning by flying out to right field.

Then, with one out in the top of the sixth, Depew shortstop Christopher Kanick dove to knock down a line drive by Walton, and tossed the ball to third baseman Justin Refermat, who forced out Jack McGrath at third base. Then, Toolen struck out Carlo to end the inning.

Kanick’s diving play, Toolen said, saved the game. Pagano had high praise for the defensive stop, too.

“That was the biggest play of the year, as of right now,” Pagano said. “We’re not done yet, but he just dove, got the ball in his glove and Justin Refermat, thankfully, was at third base, and threw him out there.”

Medina holds off Roy-Hart in Class B-2 final

The last out in a baseball game can seem to be the most difficult out for a team to register.

It definitely wasn’t an easy one to get for Medina. Zach Fike can attest to that, even after the six-seed Mustangs beat No. 5 Roy-Hart 1-0 in the Class B-2 final at Grand Island.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Fike, Medina’s starting pitcher, went to field a ground ball by Roy-Hart’s Remington Albee. The ball grazed off his glove, but behind Fike was shortstop Joe Cecchini, who grabbed the carom, then zipped a throw to first base. The throw beat Albee and ended the game.

“I just kind of misplayed it,” Fike said of the ground ball. “But I had Joe (Cecchini) behind me, and another senior, and they took care of business for me.”

Medina infielder Aidan Paul knew the strength of his team’s defense, and expected the response to the near-gaffe.

“Joe is always ready to make a play, I’m always ready to make a play, our whole infield is ready to make a play,” said Paul, who brought in the only run of the game in the first inning, off a fielding error by Roy-Hart. “When we saw it going off Fike’s glove, he’s charging it, he’s got to get rid of it quick so that leaves it to me, and we’ve got to make a play.”

Medina’s defense buoyed Fike, and at one point the Mustangs retired 17 straight hitters. Fike only allowed one hit: Brayden Hy’s single in the bottom of the first inning.

Medina (20-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Roy-Hart shortstop Ryan Mettler overthrew to first base, which allowed Xander Payne to score from third.

“Yesterday at practice we said, ‘the first inning, we’ve got to put the ball in play,’ ” Paul said. “If we put the ball in play, they’ll make mistakes and we’ll score runs. I had to fight off a few pitches, put one down the middle and put it in play.

“I saw the first baseman jump, and I knew it was over his head, and I had to get in scoring position.”

In the bottom half of the first, with the bases loaded and one out, the Mustangs retired Ethan Kuzma and Jay Heideman, each who flew out, to end the inning and the first scoring threat for Roy-Hart (19-5).

“That was a turning point, as well,” Fike said of the first inning. “The tides changed and they were in our favor after that.”

