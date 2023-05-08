Here are the Western New York softball coaches polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, through Friday's games.
Large schools
Rank School Points
1. Orchard Park (5) 58
2. Niagara Wheatfield 45
3. Williamsville East 41
4t. West Seneca East (1) 32
4t. Williamsville South 32
6. Clarence 30
7. Frontier 27
8. Niagara Falls 25
9. Grand Island 12
10. Nardin 10
Others receiving votes: Lancaster 6, Williamsville North 6, North Tonawanda 6.
Small schools
Rank School Points
1. Depew (7) 96
2. St. Mary's (3) 90
3. Olean 76
4. Iroquois 65
5. Alden 55
6. Fredonia 39
7t. Westfield 31
7t. Lake Shore 31
9. Gowanda 21
10. Akron 12
Others receiving votes: East Aurora 8, Portville 7.