 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Depew takes over top spot in girls small school basketball rankings
0 comments

Depew takes over top spot in girls small school basketball rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
East Aurora Depew Girls basketball

Depew forward Jenna Kaczmarek shoots against East Aurora during the first half period of the Section VI Class B-1 girls basketball final at Depew High School on Friday, March 26, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Feb. 13. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3)  17-0 30  1
 2.   Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  14-3 27   2 
 3.  Hamburg [A]  15-3  23   3 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]  13-7 20    4 
 5.  Sweet Home [A]   16-2  18   5 
 6.  Williamsville North [AA] 13-4  17  7  
 7.  Williamsville South [A]  9-6  12  8 
 8.  Iroquois [A] 13-4 9  6
 9. North Tonawanda [A]  15-1  5  N/R 
10.  Clarence [AA] 10-8 4  10

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew [B] (3) 15-3  39  2 
 2.  Lewiston-Porter [B] (1) 14-2   37   1
 3.  Eden [B]  14-4  31   3 
 4.   Nichols [MM]  11-8  28   5 
 5.   Portville [C] 15-3  22  6
 6.  Southwestern [C]  12-4   17  7 
 7.  Frewsburg [C]  15-3 16  4 
 8.  Randolph [C]  15-3  14  9 
 9.  Wilson [C]  15-3  8  8 
10.  Falconer [C]  10-5 7  N/R 
Other Clymer [D]  13-4 1 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News