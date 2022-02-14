Depew takes over top spot in girls small school basketball rankings

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Feb. 13.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|17-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|14-3
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|15-3
|23
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|13-7
|20
|4
|5.
|Sweet Home [A]
|16-2
|18
|5
|6.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|13-4
|17
|7
|7.
|Williamsville South [A]
|9-6
|12
|8
|8.
|Iroquois [A]
|13-4
|9
|6
|9.
|North Tonawanda [A]
|15-1
|5
|N/R
|10.
|Clarence [AA]
|10-8
|4
|10
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew [B] (3)
|15-3
|39
|2
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (1)
|14-2
|37
|1
|3.
|Eden [B]
|14-4
|31
|3
|4.
|Nichols [MM]
|11-8
|28
|5
|5.
|Portville [C]
|15-3
|22
|6
|6.
|Southwestern [C]
|12-4
|17
|7
|7.
|Frewsburg [C]
|15-3
|16
|4
|8.
|Randolph [C]
|15-3
|14
|9
|9.
|Wilson [C]
|15-3
|8
|8
|10.
|Falconer [C]
|10-5
|7
|N/R
|Other
|Clymer [D]
|13-4
|1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).