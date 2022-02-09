Depew sophomore Mia Vannelli eclipses 1,000 career points

Depew sophomore guard Mia Vannelli has reached 1,000 career points.
She finished with 24 points Wednesday night against Maryvale. She entered the game needing only 17 points to hit the milestone.
Vannelli becomes the 12th girl in program history to hit quadruple figures.
“Mia is one of the hardest workers I know,” said Depew coach Kenzie Bezon. “I always tell my coach, friends and family that any coach would be lucky to have a Mia on their team. Whether it is a simple pass, shooting drill, running through our offense, or playing in a game, she gives 100% all the time. I am so happy and proud that all her hard work has paid off. She has earned it.”
She entered the game averaging 18.9 points per game.
Vannelli’s teammate, junior Kaylee Krysztof, has moved into the school's No. 2 spot in scoring for boys or girls basketball. She trails Jen Feher for the top spot of 1,858 points by less than 200. Krysztof also has surpassed 300 3-pointers for her career.
Depew, 12-3, is in first place in ECIC III.
