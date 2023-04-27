Before Depew’s game against Lake Shore on Monday, Wildcats coach Dan Seelig kept the message simple, telling his team, “everybody’s going to bring their best game against you because of where you finished last year.”

Seelig kept it simple. Having made the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B state semifinal a season ago, with the goal of returning, he and the Wildcats know all of their opponents want to dethrone them.

Depew dominated the Eagles, winning 16-1 via mercy rule in the fifth inning. Depew (7-0) has won five games by mercy entering play Thursday.

“It’s an exciting thing,” Seelig said. “I really feel it’s the expectations and their goals as a team because we’re on a mission and it shows. We’ve been playing great defense and our errors have been down. The only downside of dominance is we haven’t been pressured, but I’m sure we’ll see that as we move forward.”

Off to their best start in years, the Wildcats are performing like a team with the goal of advancing to their first state championship game since 2017, and hope to be the first team in program history to win the whole thing.

Depew is averaging 13.7 runs and holding opponents to 0.4. Its torrid start is the quintessential definition of domination, and in trying to make school history, they have to do just that. Their first line of defense is senior pitcher Jordan Kanick, who has 63 strikeouts through seven starts with an ERA of 0.677.

“My catcher and I have a really strong connection and she’s been doing really well,” Kanick said. “She’s been helping out a lot and she’s just really awesome behind the plate. My team has been helping me out.”

Her catcher is junior Mia Vannelli, a Stony Brook commit and the reigning All-Western New York Player of the Year. The two have developed a rapport that’s built on trusting each other to make the right decision.

“I think our pitching has been incredible,” Vannelli said. “Knowing if I call a pitch, she trusts that I’m making the right call.”

Thus far, Vannelli has four singles, a double, a triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and 15 runs. She’s been walked the second most on the team (eight) and has a .471 batting average. As a catcher and a hitter, Vannelli can be relied upon and has proven that countlessly.

“Since she was a freshman, she’s been a captain on the team,” Seelig said. “I look at Mia as a coach on the field. She’s always pushing me to do my job better, every day trying to figure out what we can improve on. She’s just a special player that only comes around so much.”

Vannelli and her teammates know how good they are, and how much better they can be, especially having only graduated two seniors last year. Despite the team not having a close game absent of a 4-0 win against East Aurora, every other contest has been too one-sided, and that’s why the team will play a tournament this weekend in Syracuse to test itself.

“We weren’t expecting to have this good of a start to the season, but the competition we’ve been playing has been OK, but the competition this weekend is going to be a challenge for us heading out there to Syracuse,” Vannelli said. “Just knowing everyone is on the same page because we want to get back to where we were last year and even farther and we’ll do whatever we have to do to get there.”

It’s the “by any means necessary” approach by Depew that has it hungry to right a wrong. In doing so, something has to be different, and players have to step up. Emerging thus far has been lead-off hitter Ella Pagano. The freshman is first on the team in hits (12), second in singles (eight), third in RBIs (10), first in runs (18) and walks (nine) and has a .706 batting average.

“We lost two seniors and we’re trying to find the missing pieces,” Seelig said. “I believe the girls that had a limited role last year are stepping into a bigger role this year and the younger girls are producing where the seniors left. The younger girls are meeting or surpassing expectations, which is why our team has been successful.”

Depew is looking to continue its success to make another run and finish the job, and even when it isn't playing, the team is making sure each rep matters.

“Every time we practice, we think we want to get back there again and improve every day,” Kanick said.