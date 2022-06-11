Depew refuses to let single inning define softball season

MORICHES -- As one of the visitors making a 400-plus mile journey to the NYSPHSAA State Softball Championships at the Moriches Athletic Complex, the Depew High School Wildcats undoubtedly sought to make a statement and show off their diamond prowess in the Class B semifinals.

The Ichabod Crane Riders weren’t willing to play along Saturday, using an unanswered 12-run onslaught to bring about an early end to their semifinal showdown. All but two runs came in the fourth and fifth innings, the former of which saw the Riders turn a 2-2 tie into a distant memory with seven runs on six hits and three Wildcats errors.

While emotions were understandably high in the aftermath, Depew head coach Dan Seelig encouraged his players to spend some recovery time with their gathered families and to remember the softball success they built together. Depew gained entry to Moriches through an upset shutout victory over Wellsville to lock up the Class B Far West Regional. It was one of several accolades earned by the Wildcats this season, one in which they earned 18 wins, their best output since 2017.

“After the game, we talked about the start of the season. Where we were, how young we were … we didn’t expect to be here,” Seelig said. “But the way we played through the season and just kept on improving, became more confident, became unbelievable defensively.”

Thus, those who look solely upon the final score to assess both the present and future for the Depew program engage in a futile exercise. Facing the undefeated Riders was no easy task -- their scores sometimes resemble football tallies -- but the Wildcats hung tough with them for several innings before Ichabod Crane blew the game open.

As the game got further away from the Wildcats, errors began to pile up. Three misplayed balls extended the frame as the Riders built their advantage, a cruel irony because of the improved defense that Seelig lauded.

Early resilience was on display through their ability to hold the Riders to two runs in a dangerous opening inning. Pitcher Jordan Kanick caught a screaming line drive in the circle before escaping the frame with minimal damage via strikeout. In the third, Mia Vannelli’s two-run double put the Wildcats in rarified air as, per MaxPreps, Ichabod Crane hadn’t allowed two runs in a game in nearly two months.

“We had an unbelievable season, going from the beginning where we didn’t really have a team to now, where we’ve all grown as both people and as players on the field,” Kanick, one of many set to return next spring, said. “I’ve gotten so much better, gotten so much experience playing as many [games] as I did. I had an awesome defense behind me featuring some of my best friends. I’ll cherish the memories I made this season for the rest of my life.

“I couldn’t imagine being (in Moriches) at the beginning of the season. Now I think, thanks to just hanging out here with my friends and just getting to this point, I’m ready for the next season to start.”

Still want to judge this season by a single inning?

Seelig wanted his players to know that representing the program on such a level was a win as it was. His proteges seemed to get the message: they were enthused but not only by the heights they reached this season, but they seemed to believe that such accomplishments could serve as a precursor to regular trips to semifinal showcases.

“The biggest takeaway from this season was the tightness of the group and the leadership from the two seniors,” Seelig said. “We’re very young. We’re looking forward to trying to improve. Individually, we’re trying to improve so we can get back here next year, take things a step further.”

“We’re such a young team and we improved so much this year, let alone the four years some of these girls still have,” Mary Grace Bauer, one of the rare seniors on the team, said. “Today’s not the way we wanted it to turn out, but they have such a bright future ahead. If you look at our infield, we have two middle schoolers. They have so much growth ahead of them and they’re already doing so amazing. I know they’re going to do great.

"One inning does not define a game. It’s one pitch, one focus on what you can do and what you didn’t do.”