Depew, Lewiston-Porter to meet in Class B1 girls final

It will be a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 as Depew and Lewiston-Porter will meet for the Class B1 girls basketball crown following their respective wins in the Section VI semifinals on Wednesday night at Kenmore West High School.
Lewiston-Porter junior Sophie Auer scored her 1,000th career point during the top-seeded Lancers’ 60-23 win against East Aurora to clinch their spot in the section final.
Auer hit the milestone on a fast-break layup with 4:25 to play, part of her game-high 24 points. She was one of two Lancers in double figures in a total team effort in which seven different players scored.
“When I was a freshman, I set this goal that I was going to score 1,000 points in my high school career. Leading up to this game, I knew I had a chance to get it, but I didn’t really think it was a possibility,” Auer said. “So going into this game, I knew we just had to win it first, and then the 1,000 points was second. I think that mentality helped me. I just think it’s amazing because I’ve been waiting for this moment.”
Lancers head coach Richard Lindamer added, “As you can see, she never quits. She runs the floor really well, she’s developed a perimeter game, she can finish, she can handle the ball pretty well. She’s just really a complete basketball player.”
Lewiston-Porter had a bit of a slow start, but outscored East Aurora 15-2 in the second quarter to jump out to a 25-7 halftime lead and never looked back. Lew-Port led by 39 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Anna Brinker was the high scorer for East Aurora as she finished with nine points.
In the early game, second-seeded Depew used multiple halftime adjustments to have a strong second half and earn a 56-44 victory.
The game was tied at 24 at halftime, with Olean managing to get easy baskets throughout the first 16 minutes. The Huskies, who came into the night as the No. 6 seed following an upset of City Honors in the quarterfinals, led for the majority of the first half before the Wildcats scored the final four points of the first half.
The first few minutes of the second half went the way of Olean as well, and it led by five points two minutes into the third quarter. But two minutes later, Depew took a lead that it did not relinquish.
“I told the girls, 'No one’s going to come in here and take it easy. This is semifinals.' The girls grinded and they found a way, our defense led our offense and that’s what it’s been all year,” Depew head coach McKenzie Bezon said. “Defensively, running through our stuff and doing what we do best to push the ball.”
The Wildcats led by seven at the end of three quarters, outscoring Olean 18-11 in the third. Olean cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter, but never got closer.
Depew was led by the duo of Kaylee Krysztof, who had a game-high 25 points, and Mia Vannelli, who finished with 17. The pair scored all but 14 of the Wildcats’ points.
“I’ve been playing with her since my eighth-grade season, we have such a good chemistry and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish,” Krysztof said.
Olean was paced by JoJo Gibbons, who had 17 points, and Leah Williams, who finished with 16.
The section final between Lewiston-Porter and Depew will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Buffalo State Sports Arena.