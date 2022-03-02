Depew, Lewiston-Porter to meet in Class B1 girls final

Lewiston-Porter had a bit of a slow start, but outscored East Aurora 15-2 in the second quarter to jump out to a 25-7 halftime lead and never looked back. Lew-Port led by 39 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Anna Brinker was the high scorer for East Aurora as she finished with nine points.

In the early game, second-seeded Depew used multiple halftime adjustments to have a strong second half and earn a 56-44 victory.

The game was tied at 24 at halftime, with Olean managing to get easy baskets throughout the first 16 minutes. The Huskies, who came into the night as the No. 6 seed following an upset of City Honors in the quarterfinals, led for the majority of the first half before the Wildcats scored the final four points of the first half.

The first few minutes of the second half went the way of Olean as well, and it led by five points two minutes into the third quarter. But two minutes later, Depew took a lead that it did not relinquish.