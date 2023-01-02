 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Depew, Lew-Port open as unanimous Nos. 1 and 2 in small schools girls basketball poll

  • 0
Kaylee Kryzstof (copy)

Kaylee Kryzstof, shown last season, is Depew's career leading scorer in girls and boys basketball.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the first News girls basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. Previous is where team was ranked in final poll of 2022-23 season.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew (7)  B1 5-1  70  2 
 2.  Lew-Port  B1 6-2 63   1
 3.  Southwestern  B2 5-2 52    9
 4.  Eden  B2 3-2 41   3
 5.  Randolph  C 3-3 39  7t 
 6.  Iroquois B1 5-2 37 N/R 
 7.  Panama  D  5-4 23  N/R 
 8.  Frewsburg  C 2-6 19  4 
 9.  Sherman  D 6-2 18   5 
10.  Wilson  C 4-2 11N/R 
Others   East Aurora  B1 4-2  6  N/R 
  Portville C  5-1  2 7t 
  City Honors  B1 5-1  1  N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News