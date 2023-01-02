Depew, Lew-Port open as unanimous Nos. 1 and 2 in small schools girls basketball poll

Here is the first News girls basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses. Previous is where team was ranked in final poll of 2022-23 season.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (7)
|B1
|5-1
|70
|2
|2.
|Lew-Port
|B1
|6-2
|63
|1
|3.
|Southwestern
|B2
|5-2
|52
|9
|4.
|Eden
|B2
|3-2
|41
|3
|5.
|Randolph
|C
|3-3
|39
|7t
|6.
|Iroquois
|B1
|5-2
|37
|N/R
|7.
|Panama
|D
|5-4
|23
|N/R
|8.
|Frewsburg
|C
|2-6
|19
|4
|9.
|Sherman
|D
|6-2
|18
|5
|10.
|Wilson
|C
|4-2
|11
|N/R
|Others
|East Aurora
|B1
|4-2
|6
|N/R
|Portville
|C
|5-1
|2
|7t
|City Honors
|B1
|5-1
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).