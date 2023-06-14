To a small standing ovation from their own fans and applause from the crowd, Depew’s baseball program was recognized for its first state title in program and school history at the fourth annual Chuck Senn Sr. Senior All-Star Game on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Wildcats won the New York Public High School Athletic Association Class B state championship, outlasting Lansing 5-4 in Binghamton.

“I think it’s really cool for the kids,” Depew head coach Dennis Crawley said. “The players are the ones that did all the work, so they deserve the recognition. Me and the coaches, we did our part at the beginning of the year. Players did everything during the year.”

The Wildcats’ Eric Woodley, Josh Toolen and Tyler Karnyski represented Depew in the All-Star Game. Crawley said those three made his job “easier” throughout the season.

“There’s moments where it’s set in where it’s like ‘Wow, the whole state,’ ” Woodley said. “We’re that team, so it feels great.”

Roughly 90 players from 53 schools competed at Frontier High School in the All-Star Game, which showcased some of the best players across Western New York, many who plan to continue baseball collegiately. Though each side had a large roster, all received at least one at-bat, and rotated frequently in field positions.

Team American, coached by Gowanda’s Tim Smith, Frontier’s Mike Morlock and Hamburg’s Derek Hill, won 12-4, defeating Team National, coached by Silver Creek’s Mike Janisch, Dunkirk’s Frank Jagoda and Lewiston-Porter’s Mark Waple.

Team American got on the scoreboard when Iroquois’ Braden Axelsen scored after a throwing error. American extended the lead to 4-0 before Williamsville North’s Cole Schraufstetter notched an RBI single to help National cut into the lead.

National trimmed the deficit to 5-3 and almost made it a one-run ball game, but an attempt to score after a wild pitch was unsuccessful. Canisius’ Justin Ball, playing for American, hit a run-scoring single to right field in the bottom of the sixth as his team extended the lead to 9-3.

After Hamburg’s Dalton Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, American won 12-4.

Furthermore, the 14 finalists for the Colpoys/Barrows Cup Player of the Year Award were announced at the game. Toolen and Woodley were named finalists and will attend a banquet for the award on Monday.

“It feels great, especially being honored on the field with a bunch of guys I know,” Woodley said. “I know of bunch of these guys. We’re all friends. We’re all joking with each other.”

The championship-winning run on Saturday came home on a walk to Woodley when the bases were loaded. Depew (25-1) had trailed 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning but managed to comeback. Crawley said his team had been hitting the ball all game – just right to Lansing – and just told his players that they were fine.

“It feels great because just knowing we’re the first team in 10 years in Western New York to win a [baseball] state championship and first team in Depew history to win a state championship,” Woodley said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach to do it with. He’s been around the game for forever. If this is his last year, to end it on such a high note.”

The title capped of a 20-game winning streak for Depew, which completed an inspirational run as Crawley coached his squad while continuing to fight with an ongoing battle of ALS.

Colpoys/Barrows Cup Finalists:

Andrew Romesser, Akron

Josh Toolen, Depew

Eric Woodley, Depew

Blake Herman, Gowanda

Nolan Smith, Hamburg

Dalton Harper, Maryvale

Jude Lowry, Niagara Falls

Mike Zacher, Nichols

Thomas Russo, Roy-Hart

Noah Albano, St. Francis

Anthony Greco, St. Joseph’s

Sean Connor, St. Joseph’s

Cooper Rossano, Williamsville East

Cooper Sackel, Williamsville South