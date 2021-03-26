Depew girls basketball holds off East Aurora for Section VI Class B-1 title

“We came up with a different kind of game plan, hoping we could slow them down,” Schutrum said. “They have such offensive threats and multiple players that can score.”

But down 12-7 early in the second quarter, the Wildcats went on a 7-2 run that tied the game at 14-14 with 5:33 left in the half off Krysztof’s 3-pointer. Then, with 2:08 left in the half, Krysztof’s second three gave Depew a 21-18 lead, and her third three, with 27 seconds left in the half helped the Wildcats to a 24-19 lead at halftime.

The Blue Devils went 5 for 10 on free throws in the first half, but appeared to gain some momentum early in the second half, cutting Depew’s lead to 24-23 on back-to-back buckets by Cameron Dils and Wier in the first 1:01. Depew, however, allowed East Aurora only one point over the next four minutes – a free throw by Rachwal – as it opened its lead to 12 points, then led 47-30 going into the fourth.

The Blue Devils cut Depew’s lead to nine twice in a span of seven minutes in the fourth, and with 1:35 left, Haley Potenza’s 3-pointer cut Depew’s lead to 54-48. Then, on an inbounds play with 22 seconds left, Anna Brinker’s shot brought the Blue Devils within six points.

“We lost that spark for a second and we stuck with them, as much as we could,” Krysztof said. “It was six points and we knew there was 22 seconds left, and they had to foul us. They had to do a lot on their attempt to come back at us. So we just had to relax and play our game.”

