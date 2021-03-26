Depew girls basketball holds off East Aurora for Section VI Class B-1 title

Prior to its Section VI Class B-1 championship game, Kaylee Krysztof noticed how nervous the Depew girls basketball team was. So did Depew’s coach, McKenzie Bezon.
Bezon took her team out of the locker room at Depew High School and into a hallway adjacent to the school gymnasium. Then, she led them through a series of relaxation exercises, as a means to bring her team into a stronger state of mind in its final game of the season.
“We literally laid in the hallway and she told us to calm down, and just relax,” Krysztof said. “We took a deep breath and then we said, ‘This is our game, and we’ve got to focus in and play our hardest.' ”
When the Wildcats’ opponent, East Aurora, cut their double-digit lead to six points with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Krysztof and the Wildcats couldn’t call a timeout and go into a school hallway for a few quick breaths. But on the court, they summoned a collective calm in order to hold off an attempt at a final push by the Blue Devils in a 58-52 win for the sectional title Friday at Depew.
Mia Vannelli led the Wildcats (16-2), the No. 2 seed in Class B-1, with 18 points, and Krysztof added 16.
Isabella Wier led No. 4 East Aurora (13-4) with 16 points, and Kate Rachwal added 10.
“They were a bunch of kids who always stayed resilient, and determined, and no matter what the circumstances, they always think they have a chance,” East Aurora coach Gary Schutrum said. “It just kind of showed again tonight. We did that the other night against City Honors and played a really good fourth quarter (in a 58-48 win).
“That’s reaching down deep, and I just think they have that in them.”
In a season that was altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic – girls basketball season began in early February, after a pause for high-risk sports was lifted in January – Krysztof was grateful that her team got to play in the final game of the season.
“We were pretty confident from the beginning, that we were going to make it this far,” Krysztof said. “With a new coach, sometimes, it was like, ‘What are we going to do?’ but we stuck with this, the whole time. We had a motto, the whole year, ‘Buy in.’ And that’s what we did, every game.”
Schutrum also said both teams valued the chance to play in the title game.
“All the teams and all the boys and girls in Western New York needed something like this, during this pandemic, after so long, of being homebound, and they so appreciated the opportunity to play,” Schutrum said. “We probably valued getting to this game this year, more than any other year.”
The nerves, however, were obvious at the start, as Depew and East Aurora opened 0-for-12 from the floor in the first 2-plus minutes, before Wier’s bucket off a scramble under the Depew basket. Depew, however, made only one shot from the floor in the first quarter – a 3-pointer by Hailee Torres (12 points), but trailed only 10-7 going into the second.
“We came up with a different kind of game plan, hoping we could slow them down,” Schutrum said. “They have such offensive threats and multiple players that can score.”
But down 12-7 early in the second quarter, the Wildcats went on a 7-2 run that tied the game at 14-14 with 5:33 left in the half off Krysztof’s 3-pointer. Then, with 2:08 left in the half, Krysztof’s second three gave Depew a 21-18 lead, and her third three, with 27 seconds left in the half helped the Wildcats to a 24-19 lead at halftime.
The Blue Devils went 5 for 10 on free throws in the first half, but appeared to gain some momentum early in the second half, cutting Depew’s lead to 24-23 on back-to-back buckets by Cameron Dils and Wier in the first 1:01. Depew, however, allowed East Aurora only one point over the next four minutes – a free throw by Rachwal – as it opened its lead to 12 points, then led 47-30 going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils cut Depew’s lead to nine twice in a span of seven minutes in the fourth, and with 1:35 left, Haley Potenza’s 3-pointer cut Depew’s lead to 54-48. Then, on an inbounds play with 22 seconds left, Anna Brinker’s shot brought the Blue Devils within six points.
“We lost that spark for a second and we stuck with them, as much as we could,” Krysztof said. “It was six points and we knew there was 22 seconds left, and they had to foul us. They had to do a lot on their attempt to come back at us. So we just had to relax and play our game.”