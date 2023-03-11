For a short time in the second quarter, it looked as if Depew’s dream season in girls basketball was going to continue beyond Saturday.

The Wildcats, the Section VI champion in Class B, had gone on an 11-2 burst over the course of a little more than four minutes to take a 24-14 lead over Section V champion Waterloo. It was just a question about whether they could keep it up against the powerful Tigers.

Alas, they could not. The Tigers (24-1) caught Depew early in the second half, and didn’t look back. Waterloo claimed a 73-62 victory in the Far West Regionals at SUNY Buffalo State.

“It was a heck of a ride,” Depew coach McKenzie Bezon said about the season.

The Tigers certainly had an intimidating record on their side entering the contest. Waterloo had an 81-5 record in its previous four seasons entering the game. The Wildcats knew the Tigers would have confidence that it would figure out a way to win – as it had in so many games in the recent history.

“They had four girls who have been there for four years,” the Depew coach said. “That experience really helps them in these situations.”

There wasn’t much difference in the two teams during the first nine minutes. But Depew then moved inside for two straight layups by Natalie Witt and another by Mia Vannelli, who added a 10-footer to make it eight consecutive points for the Section VI squad. Waterloo closed with five straight points to end the half trailing by 26-22, and it seemed as if the second half would be close.

“I was excited, but I knew that team (Waterloo) always has a fiery third quarter,” Bezon said. “So I had to hold it down. I said (at halftime) the best team was going to win.”

“I thought we were getting the shots we wanted; they just weren’t falling,” coach Michael Bree of the Tigers said. “I think we weren’t attacking to score layups early on. You have to attack and kick out.”

The Tigers wasted little time in taking charge. A 3-pointer by Natalie Disanto gave Waterloo a 29-28 lead with 5:39 left in the third quarter. The team went on to score 22 points in the third quarter in taking a 44-37 lead.

“They just started hitting some shots, and we were missing some chippies and long shots,” Bezon said. “That’s how basketball is. The ball doesn’t always bounce the way you want it to.”

Depew made a few runs in the fourth quarter, closing to within six a few times – but could move no closer. Waterloo wrapped up the game with a spectacular display of free-throw shootings in the final two minutes. The Tigers made their last 10 shots from the line and 11 of their last 12 to keep the Wildcats at a distance.

“We knew what we were facing when we came in, and I think they did, too,” Bree said. “It was a really good game – two good teams played well.”

Vannelli turned in an outstanding performance in defeat. The 5-foot-10 junior scored 30 points to lead all scorers.

“We told Mia that they were probably going to focus in on Kaylee (Krysztof), and we really needed her to step up and take it to the rim,” Bezon said. “She did that.”

Krysztof finished with 17 points. The senior ended her high school career as Depew’s all-time leading scorer.

Waterloo might not be particularly tall, with no one taller than 5-9. But the Tigers have a ton of quick players who consistently penetrated to the basket for layups. Seventeen of their field goals came that way. Jazzmyn Lewis was particularly unstoppable, finishing with 26 points.

“I told her in the second half, ‘You’ve got to go out there and dominate the game,’ ” Bree said. “She gets her hands on loose balls, and she rebounds well for her size.”

Lewis and her teammates are off on their third trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state semifinals, hoping for their first title. Depew finished the season at 23-3. The Wildcats ended the campaign a step short of the state final four, but the first trip in program history to the Far West Regionals was a good consolation prize.

“We had one heck of a season,” Bezon said. “Everyone worked super hard. I’m super proud to be their coach. (Seniors) Kaylee and Natalie (Witt) showed the way, and that should pave the way all through the summer.”