Depew hasn’t forgotten how last season ended. Being so close to a sectional title only to lose to Lewiston-Porter by three in the finals, the Wildcats want to rectify what happened almost a year ago.

“Losing to Lew-Port by three last year, we just want revenge on them right now,” Depew junior Mia Vannelli said.

A rematch is possible if they both make it to the Section VI Class B1 finals. The path to getting there for No. 3 Depew (18-2) begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 14 Maryvale.

“Last year was heartbreaking,” Depew senior Kaylee Krysztof said. “If we can play Lew-Port and finally get our revenge, that’ll be great. We’re looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”

It’s a long journey to the sectional finals, and Depew doesn’t want to skip steps nor forget how long it took to become a contender. The Wildcats have won 18 games in consecutive seasons and have established themselves as one of the top teams in their class.

“It’s exciting to be one of the top three teams,” coach McKenzie Bezon said. “I always tell my girls sectionals are a different beast and it doesn’t matter where you land, you gotta beat everyone to stay alive. I tell my girls to take it one game at a time because it’s do-or-die, and teams are going to give them their best shot each game. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and share the ball and not give up many shots.”

Depew is averaging 70.6 points per game, while giving up only 37.5 points per game. As a team, they are a two-way threat and that starts with Krysztof, a Binghamton signee, and Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit. Both are top 15 in the section in scoring with Krysztof averaging 23.1 points and Vannelli 17.9. They are a duo that’s been tough for opposing defenses to contain, and they know that.

“Me and Mia are a good duo,” Krysztof said. “We also have some young players on the team who are finding confidence on the floor to score themselves. I love playing with Mia, I’ve known her since eighth grade and we’ve grown together on the team and we work very well together.”

The two have a chemistry on the floor that not many teams can match. As leaders of the team, they hold each other and their team accountable. Whether it’s pointing out matchups, assignments or whatever needs to be done on the court, the have become an extension of their coach.

“They are tremendous leaders,” Bezon said. “As a coach, I’m lucky to have them because they’re like mini coaches out on the floor. The girls look up to them and want to play for them and they want to play for their teammates.”

As much as Bezon gives her leading scorers credit, the players believe Bezon is to credit for the direction of the program. With her at the helm, Depew went on a 14-game win streak and finished unblemished in ECIC III play with a 12-0 record for a second consecutive season.

“It’s been great having this much success considering before coach came, we weren’t used to winning as many games as we are,” Krysztof said. “She really turned this program around and helped us find confidence in ourselves and finally win.”

The confidence the roster has shown while blowing out most opponents is what Bezon wants to see continue in the playoffs.

“It’s been one for the books,” Bezon said. “The girls have just worked so hard and every game they’ve gotten better. They’ve been doing super well and playing for each other. Girls have bought in and they don’t take games for granted and give it all they got each game.”