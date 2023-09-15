If the list of sports clichés were to be updated, the saying, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish" would feature senior Thomas Che and Depew.

For three quarters against Springville on Friday night, the Wildcats were outmatched. Che and his receivers were unable to connect; the run game was slowed; the defense struggled. It looked as if the Wildcats were 12 minutes from their first defeat of the season.

That was until a 15-point comeback, led by some luck and Springville lapses, culminated in a 28-23 victory for Depew in exhilarating fashion.

“We just never stopped believing,” Che said. “I got knocked down and got right back up. I’m so fortunate that we did it and came back.”

Trailing 23-8 entering the fourth quarter, Depew (3-0) showed a pulse at the 6:47 mark when senior Jaiden Torress had a 55-yard fumble recovery. With the extra point, the Wildcats were down 23-15.

Almost four minutes later, Che lofted a 69-yard pass to senior Tyler Pagano down the right sideline. He barely stayed inbounds, regained his balanced and beat his man to the end zone. Depew had a decision to make, extra point or two-point conversion. They took a timeout and decided to go for two. Che scrambled to make a play, but the conversion failed and the Wildcats had cut the deficit to 23-21 with 2:42 left.

Depew’s defense needed to stand its ground, coupled with coach Mark Dirienzo wisely using use his timeouts to stop the clock, to get the ball back.

“The kids were great and they stuck with it,” Dirienzo said. “The fourth was our quarter. They stayed with it and that’s the message that had to be sent. Tommy played great the whole fourth quarter. The guys kept believing and they’re such good friends and didn’t give up on each other. I’m so proud of the guys because they easily could’ve tanked it.”

The coaches decided to go back to their previous play, and Che linked up with Pagano for a 78-yard touchdown. The Wildcats added the extra point to set the final margin.

On both Che-Pagano plays, Depew had 10 players on the field.

“Me, Tommy, and the boys have been working all summer just working,” said Pagano, who finished with a school-record 154 yards receiving. “Last year me and Tommy were struggling connecting, but tonight it paid off. ... Hard work paid off.”

Springville (2-1), a team that entered the game with only one pass attempt entering the game, was forced into the unfamiliar position of having to throw. That unfamiliarity was exposed when Che made the game-clinched interception at the Wildcats' 30-yard line.

“I know they aren’t a passing team,” Che said. “I knew they were scared to throw the ball so I just went up and got it and it couldn’t have felt better than that."

While the stat sheet won't be pretty overall for Che, at 3 for 17 passing, two interceptions, two fumbles (one for loss) and three sacks, all will be forgotten because his final two passes and game-sealing interception. Che did take a big hit at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter, which led to an interception. He said he hurt his right arm and was on the sideline for the ensuing Springville drive, which ended in a score. But he was able to come back on the field with the offense.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Che said. “That’s all I have to say.”

St. Francis in a classic

St. Francis traveled to Erie, Pa., to face Cathedral Prep and ended up in a classic that went six overtimes and deep into the night.

In the end, Cathedral Prep pulled out a 78-72 victory. The teams had gone to overtime tied at 40-40.

As the overtime showed, the teams were back and forth the whole game. St. Francis took a 40-34 lead with 2:30 remaining in regulation. Cathedral answered with 22 seconds left and had a chance to win with the extra point but missed to set the score at 40-40.

From there ...

First overtime: Cathedral scores and adds the two-point conversion. St. Francis answers and converts the two points, 48-48.

Second overtime: St. Francis scores and converts the two points; again, Cathedral answers. 56-56.

Third overtime: Cathedral finds the end zone and again converts the two; St. Francis does the same and they played on. 64-64.

Fourth overtime: St. Francis scores and goes for two. Cathedral then scores and makes the two-point conversion after a timeout. 72-72.

Fifth overtime: Neither team scores. 72-72.

Sixth overtime: St. Francis is stopped by the Cathedral defense. A 31-yard TD pass for Cathedral is the clincher. 78-72.