It was a championship Sunday of redemption at Buffalo State University, as both Depew and Southwestern were able to dethrone the teams that beat them last year in the Section VI Class B1 and B2 finals, respectively.

Depew’s duo of Mia Vannelli and Kaylee Krysztof didn’t mind making their playoff goals public: advance to the final game and beat Lewiston-Porter, the team that beat them a season ago in the championship game.

Vannelli and Krysztof both told The News last month they wanted “revenge” on the Lancers for beating them last year. A month since their comments, they achieved their goal, beating Lewiston-Porter, 44-30.

“It feels awesome,” Vannelli said. “Just from the beginning, we knew we had it in our bag.”

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Krysztof and Vannelli started smiling in celebration near the right side of half-court, because their season-long goal had been accomplished.

“We wanted this for a while,” Krysztof said. “It was always kind of known we were going to face Lew-Port in the finals, and it feels great to actually make it and actually win it. And now we get to take the next step. We’ve had this goal since last season when we lost, and the whole year has been dedicated to getting back and winning. And now that we’re here, we’re looking to take the next step. Every game after this is a bonus, and we’ll go as far as we can go.”

The fourth quarter began with Depew leading, 25-21. Through the first three quarters it was a tough shooting day for Krysztof, a Binghamton signee, as she had made only one shot. With the game close and a sectional title on the line, she connected on three 3-pointers in the final frame, ending the game with 16 points on 4 of 21 shooting. She went 4 of 4 from the line.

“I think we all just dug deep because we were all missing shots at the beginning of the game,” Krysztof said. “We were holding them defensively, so when we finally started hitting them they couldn’t keep up with us.”

While Krysztof struggled with her shot throughout the game, Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit, played the game with vengeful intentions, finishing with a game-high 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting and 8 of 10 from the line. While she had to pick up the scoring load, Vannelli stayed physical throughout the game, grabbing a game-high 19 rebounds.

Depew outscored Lewiston-Porter, 19-9, in the final quarter, with Vannelli and Krysztof scoring 14 of those points.

“That just shows what a stud she is,” Depew coach McKenzie Bezon said. “She’s an offensive threat and a beast on the boards.”

Lewiston-Porter got off to a 10-1 start, but the Wildcats ended the opening period on an 8-0 run, which was capped with a Krysztof three to end the period. The game was tied at 16 at halftime, and from then on it was all Depew.

“It’s amazing,” Bezon said. “These girls worked hard and it means a lot.”

In the Class B2 final, Southwestern controlled the whole game against Eden to beat the reigning sectional champions, 64-48.

“It feels great, this is a great feeling,” Southwestern coach Kay Sirianni said. “We have been working to get back here against Eden for the past year. Every game was said, ‘It’s about beating this team, but it’s about getting better to beat Eden.’ We did that all season and it feels great to end it with a win this year.”

The Raiders were up, 19-18, after the first quarter, but the Trojans’ offense proved to be too much in the final three quarters, led by junior Reece Beaver scoring a game-high 25 points.

“It feels great to be sectional champions,” Beaver said. “We’re so excited and it feels great. We worked so hard for this and we’re pumped.”

Beaver was able to either penetrate Eden’s defense for a layup or create for others. That was demonstrated in the first-half as junior Madi McIntyre scored all of her 12 points before halftime.

“We worked hard for this,” McIntyre said. “We worked hard every day and ran sprints just for Eden. We had to take advantage of what we could.”

Southwestern was up 47-40 entering the fourth quarter, and in that final quarter Beaver and her freshman sister, Braya, took over. The sisters scored 16 of the Trojans’ 17 points, while the team’s defense held Eden to eight.

“She did a great job running the floor and communicating with me,” Reece said. “We’re usually able to find each other pretty easily as long as one of is looking. We’re always looking for each other and it’s that sister connection.”

Depew and Southwestern will meet on at 5 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State University for the overall Class B title.