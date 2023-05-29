NIAGARA FALLS – Depew’s baseball team arrived at Sal Magile Stadium wanting to make history. Not just for themselves, but for each other and coach Dennis Crawley.

Never in school history had the Wildcats advanced to the Far West Regional, and members of the 2023 team wanted to be the group to finally break through on a warm Memorial Day Monday.

Depew didn’t just break through in the Section VI Class B crossover game against Roy-Hart, but the referees needed to ask for mercy for what the Wildcats did. Depew won 10-0, with the game ending in the bottom of the sixth. Depew improved to 22-1 and posted its 11th shutout of the season.

“They put everything together today for once,” Crawley said. “Usually we don’t hit the ball, and we have to squeak it out or defensively we have to do it. Today everything went according to plan. They hit the ball and played great defense.”

Crawley has coached Depew for six seasons and has ALS. With crutches under both armpits and his team in the third base dugout, a spot Crawley asked to be, he watched his players begin to peak at the right time to make history.

In the first inning, Roy-Hart’s pitcher, Brayden Hy, walked Depew’s first two batters, Tyler Pagano and Joshua Toolen. Eric Woodley then was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Anthony Weber followed by hitting a two-RBI double, making it a 2-0 game.

Hy then walked Depew’s next batter, Justin Refermat, and that was the end of his day, foreshadowing of the type of afternoon it would be overall for Roy-Hart (17-5). The Rams used five pitchers, who combined to walk eight batters, while six were hit-by-pitch, and Roy-Hart also had three wild pitches.

“They weren’t bad but we came out aggressive and swinging the bat,” Crawley said. “That’s all we wanted to do. I told our guys in the fourth inning, ‘all year we’ve left teams in the game, but not today. We can’t give them any hope.’ They did exactly that.”

While Roy-Hart struggled on the mound, Depew’s Woodley was an ace, striking out seven and allowing only three hits.

“It feels great to make history after coming up short in this same last year and we’re confident with each going to the Far West Regional and maybe even to states,” Woodley said. “This was one of my better outings I would say, and I felt really comfortable out there.”

Depew will face the winner of Section V’s Class B Regional Qualifier between Palmyra-Macedon and Penn Yan.