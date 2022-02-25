 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew basketball star Kaylee Krysztof commits to Binghamton
Depew basketball star Kaylee Krysztof commits to Binghamton

  • Updated
East Aurora Depew Girls basketball (copy)

Depew player Kaylee Krysztof, right, has committed to Binghamton University. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Before the Depew girls basketball team began its journey in the Section VI Class B-2 tournament, leading scorer Kaylee Krysztof secured the next step in hers.

Krysztof, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, made her commitment to Division I Binghamton University public on Friday on social media after informing the coaches of her decision last Saturday.

“It was definitely a difficult decision to make,” she said. “I was given the opportunity to talk to so many wonderful coaches. Eventually it just felt like the right fit, I loved the coaching staff and the campus was beautiful.

“No matter what I thought, I always came back to Binghamton.”

Krysztof, named to the All-Western New York third team last season, averaged 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the regular season for Depew, which opened sectional play in the B-2 quarterfinals Friday against Springville/West Valley.  

A varsity player since seventh grade, she has 1,800 career points.

Krysztof, who plays AAU for the I-90 Elite program, took two unofficial visits last summer to campus and visited twice for games this season.

She said she chose Binghamton over offers from Monmouth, Canisius, St. Bonaventure, Niagara, Albany, and Iona, among others.

