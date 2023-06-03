As Buffalo Bills fans know, breaking a playoff drought is nice, but winning a playoff game is nicer.

Five days after making the NYSPHSAA baseball tournament for the first time in school history, Depew defeated Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon 4-1 to win the school’s first-ever Far West Regional championship on Saturday at Grand Island High School.

Depew’s talented bats and pitching were on display. Anthony Weber went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a single and a walk, while Josh Toolen notched a two-run single and two walks, in addition to pitching five masterful innings with four strikeouts. Eric Woodley racked up four strikeouts in relief and struck out the side in the seventh to secure the win.

“(Toolen and Woodley) have been doing it all year. The plan going in was Toolen goes five and Woodley shuts it down,” Depew coach Dennis Crawley said. “They did their job like they always do.”

Pal-Mac, which made SportsCenter headlines in May for its viral Section V championship victory over Hornell, was held to five hits. Tino LoPresto scored the Red Raiders’ lone run on a botched pickoff attempt in the third inning.

“I was trying to pound the zone, be aggressive on the mound,” Toolen said. “Breaking stuff was not there today, but we worked through it.”

Pal-Mac pitcher Ian Goodness also was magnificent. Over 6 1/3 innings, he struck out 12 batters, including six in a row between the first and second innings. Toolen finally broke the game open for Depew in the fourth inning with a two-run single on a full count, scoring Daniel Reese and Jacob Scibetta.

“It felt amazing. It was very needed in the dugout because we were down and everyone knew it, so that was a huge part of the game,” Toolen said.

Tyler Pagano also scored in the fourth on a double to left by Woodley.

Beyond the third inning, Pal-Mac managed to put only one runner on base. Batters made contact, but long fly balls were stuck in the howling, swirling wind at Grand Island’s athletic complex and were tracked down by Depew’s outfielders.

Depew retired the last six Red Raiders batters to close out the game, giving the Wildcats a signature win. Crawley, who is fighting ALS, smiled as he leaned on his crutches and reflected on what the win meant for Depew.

“I took this job six years ago to bring Depew to where it belongs," he said. "They had some good teams over the years, they just never got over that hump. Now we’re over the hump.”

Depew (24-2) will play Section VII’s Plattsburgh (15-6) on Friday in the state semifinal round at Union-Endicott High School in Endicott.

Lancaster edges Fairport

The Class AA Far West regional between Lancaster and Section V’s Fairport was more of a game of chicken, where the first to make a mistake in the face of lights-out pitching and stellar defense would lose. Fairport blinked first.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, with two outs and runners on first and second base, Konnor Hauck launched a routine fly ball to right field. A 12th inning seemed imminent, but the ball – caught in the swirling wind from right field – careened off the right fielder’s glove.

The mishap allowed Ethan Bak to score from second base, giving the Legends a hard-fought 1-0 victory for their first Far West Regional championship since 2007, as well as the first-ever for Legends coach Mark Dalfanso.

“Connor’s been hitting awesome all season, and I’m not the fastest guy, so I knew I had to get going,” Bak said. “They played a great game, but errors are bound to happen, so I was expecting anything.”

“All we needed was a base hit. Finally, at the end, maybe we did catch a little break there, but at least we had the runners on. It was totally stressful,” Dalfanso said.

The moment the ball hit the ground, Bak tore for home plate from second base and slid home safely before Fairport could recover from the error.

“I couldn’t think, that was the best feeling I’ve ever experienced," Bak said. "It was awesome.”

Jack Harrington threw eight innings and struck out six for Lancaster (17-6), while Fairport’s (17-7) Sam Miller pitched nine innings with seven strikeouts.

“We knew that going in (Miller) was an outstanding pitcher, so we did some things a little differently, and he was still on point," Dalfanso said. "He pitched an amazing game, all the pitchers did. So it was frustrating getting guys on and across, especially late in the game.”

Despite throwing 117 pitches in his last outing, Harrington said he felt good even after the marathon game.

“That was one of the longest games I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “I was definitely starting to get fatigued, but I just wanted to dig deep and fight through it.”

While the stiff wind from right field didn’t help, strong pitching and defense meant that scoring opportunities were hard to come by for both teams. Lancaster’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the eighth, when the Legends loaded the bases with one out, but a strikeout and flyout to deep right field ended the threat.

Lancaster will play either Section IV’s Elmira or Section I’s R.C. Ketcham at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton in the state semifinals on Friday. No Section VI team has won the Class AA state championship since Orchard Park in 1988.