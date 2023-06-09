BINGHAMTON – Josh Toolen edged himself in Depew baseball lore.

The Wildcats needed one more out to make history, and he delivered with an emphatic strikeout late Friday night, nearly eight hours after the game had begun.

Toolen threw his glove into the air, and turned toward the outfield to be mobbed by his teammates, who followed his lead by also throwing their gloves. They were celebrating not just Toolen’s performance, but Depew's 5-1 victory against Section VI champion Plattsburgh in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B semifinal that began at Union-Endicott High and ended at Mirabito Stadium.

“It feels amazing,” Toolen said. “Senior year and to make it farther than any other Depew team ever, is amazing. I couldn’t have done it without these amazing players. Everyone plays for one another, it’s a brotherhood. We got big hits and our offense gets going. With the bases loaded, we had to score. We knew that was important.

"We knew being ahead they had to pitch to us and we did that and got the job done. Now we have one more job left.”

Depew will face Section VI champion Lansing at 4 p.m. Saturday at Binghamton University.

The game began shortly after 2 p.m., and Depew took a 3-1 lead before the rains came.

Leading 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Wildcats had the bases loaded and Plattsburgh pitcher Warren Miller pleaded with the umpires, saying the conditions were unplayable, which they acknowledged, but reiterated Christopher Kanick’s at-bat needed to be competed. On a full count, the Hornets’ ace walked Kanick, allowing Toolen to score. In the inning, he gave up four walks and a single.

The game was then delayed with two outs. Eventually, it was determined that the field was unplayable even when the rain stopped. Officials decided to move the game to Mirabito Stadium and finish after the games originally scheduled at the stadium were completed. After a rain delay in the second game there, Depew and Plattsburgh eventually got on the field.

“I’ve always coached for the kids,” coach Dennis Crawley said. “Watching them play and play for each other is really cool and it hits me well and pretty good.”

During the second inning, the Wildcats took advantage of Plattsburgh’s struggles. First, sophomore Daniel Reese reached base on catcher’s interference, and sophomore Jacob Scibetta walked. With two runners on base and two outs, Depew’s ninth hitter in the lineup, senior Tyler Karnyski, scored two runs with a double.

Eric Woodley started the game on the mound but was replaced by Toolen due to the rain delay. Crawley said both pitchers will be ineligible for Saturday’s state championship and Kanick will get the start.

“He will be fine,” Crawley said. “We just have to score more runs. I told these guys, ‘Go finish it and go have some fun.’ I really didn’t like the rain delay because I had to use my two top pitchers and sitting around for so long was tough. I never want to do that again. As for Toolen, the ball was slipping out of his hand but he’s a gamer. I knew he’d be fine and our defense was fine. With him and the guys, they play for each other and I love it.”

Toolen and Woodley finished the game with seven strikeouts each. Toolen struggled at the start, walking three of his first six batters, but eventually found his rhythm to secure the win.

“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates,” Toolen said. “I love these guys so much and I struggled to start because I was nervous and tight. I didn’t have it at first but stuck with my fastball. I kept pounding the zone.”

, Depew started the game up 3-1 with bases loaded. It’s fourth came when sophomore Daniel Reese was walked, bringing home Eric Woodley. The Wildcats fifth score came from a Woodley RBI single off of a Hornets error.