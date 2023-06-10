BINGHAMTON – Dennis Crawley tried to hold back tears, but the emotions he was feeling were too much and overflowed his eyes.

Assistant coaches Tony Sekuter and Pat Ball congratulated Crawley with hugs and pats on the back, followed by Crawley receiving a FaceTime from his wife, Jen. Everyone wanted to congratulate Crawley because he helped Depew achieve the status of New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state champion, a first for the program.

The Wildcats (25-1) won the state championship at Binghamton University in their NYSPHSAA state playoff debut following a 5-4 win over Lansing (18-5) and ended the season on a 20-game win streak.

“It’s unbelievable,” Crawley said while holding back tears. “I mean, these kids never give up and play for each other. I told them what needed to be done and they did it. This is a credit to all of the kids. They bought in at the beginning of the year from what us coaches taught them, and they play for each other and that’s the best part of it.”

Crawley has a well-documented bout with ALS but continues to fight. He needed crutches to get around during the team’s playoff run and his players took inspiration from him. Down 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Depew’s hopes for a championship looked grim to everyone but them.

While they were down, they looked poised and focused. They were hitting the ball, just right at Lansing’s defense, and at some point, Depew was going to score more runs.

It began with Anthony Weber and Justin Refermat drawing walks from Lansing pitcher Zach Sperger, which led to a mound visit by the Bobcats’ coach.

Following an RBI single by Daniel Reese, Jacob Scibetta reached on a fielder’s choice to score Refermat and make it 4-3. Lansing then made a pitching change and disaster struck for the Bobcats.

“I never doubted this team,” Depew’s Christopher Kanick said. “We knew we had to hit the ball eventually. There was no doubt in my mind we were about to put the bat on the ball and win the game, I had supreme confidence. Every single kid in the lineup came through in the sixth and it was a storybook ending, there’s absolutely nothing else you could ask, this was awesome.”

Replacing Sperger was Logan Mayo, who had never pitched on varsity before, and it showed. Depew’s ninth hitter, Tyler Karnyski, singled and Tyler Pagano walked to load the bases. Mayo then walked Josh Toolen to score Scibetta with the tying run, and the winning run came home on a walk to Eric Woodley, scoring Karnyski.

“This is what we worked out our entire lives for and is something I’ll never forget,” Kanick said. “There’s a lot of symbolism here because the only game we lost, I started and Reese closed against Nichols and we were due to get it back and we had it coming. Our team is one big friend playing for each other. Every kid plays for the next kid and nobody was playing for themselves and when you do that you can accomplish some impressive things.”

Kanick, already emotional from the win, put his head down when he began talking about the importance of the victory for not just the team, but for Crawley.

“He’s been battling something I hopefully don’t have to understand for the rest of my life,” Kanick said. “It’s such a rewarding feeling knowing he put in all this time when he can barely walk or stand, but he’s at every game and practice. He’s doing everything for this team and baseball is his life and it’s an unbelievable feeling to get him his first state championship.”

A team is often said to be a representation of its coach. With Depew, that was evident. Down three runs in the sixth with two outs, it could’ve packed it in with the idea that becoming champion wasn’t meant to be. The Wildcats could’ve, but didn’t, because if Crawley can fight, so can they.

“I’m fighting and they see it,” Crawley said. “It’s emotional, but they did a great job. I coach for the kids, and they did it all. I sat in a chair, and they did everything.”

When the game concluded, the celebration began on the field with fans taking pictures and doing their best to listen to Crawley’s final message to the team. His last words on the field might be the last he utters to any team, as he told The News returning for the team’s title defense season isn’t a certainty due to his health.

“I’m going to miss these guys because I don’t know if I’ll be back next year,” Crawley emotionally said. “If I’m able to coach, I will. I don’t know what’s going to happen. If I’m in a wheelchair or something like that, I don’t know. It was tough this year and it gets harder and harder every day. I just want to make the right decision for the team. I don’t want to be a burden, but we’ll see. It’s all about the team and kids.”