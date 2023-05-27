The Depew baseball program will gladly get used to this.

For the first time since 1968 and 1969 when it won consecutive Class A titles, Depew has won back-to-back Section VI titles after capturing the Class B1 crown Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Iroquois at Grand Island.

“I took this job to bring Depew back where it belongs,” coach Dennis Crawley said. “The last six years we’ve been here. Nothing but success.”

Photos: Depew baseball defeats Iroquois, 3-1 Depew defeated Iroquois, 3-1, to win the Section VI Class B baseball final on Saturday. Here are photos from the game.

Depew improved to 21-1 on the season and won its 15th consecutive game.

Josh Toolen finished with a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out six.

Toolen and Iroquois’ Tyler Brundage dueled through four innings, before the Wildcats broke through for two runs in the fifth.

With two outs and a runner on second, Tyler Karnyski hit a ball over the center fielder’s head to score Christopher Kanick. Tyler Pagano then hit a ball to third but an error on the throw to first allowed Karnyski to score.

Iroquois (6-11) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth as Slade McTigue’s double scored a run.

In the seventh, Anthony Webber provided the Wildcats with insurance after a deep shot to center field brought home Toolen.

The game ended on an Iroquois flyout to right field, into the glove of Jacob Scibetta.

“After that hit in the fifth, I knew that was a game,” Crawley said. “With my pitching staff, usually one run will win it for us.”

In the B2 championship game, Roy-Hart’s Thomas Russo threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, including striking out the side twice, in a 5-1 victory against Fredonia.

The Rams (17-4) were playing in the final for the fifth consecutive time (there was no season in 2020) and won their first championship since 2019.

“Losing the last two years just made us more hungry,” senior Zack Walker said. “We just wanted it more. We wanted the blue patch. We were sick of seeing the red one.”

Walker’s two-run single with two outs in the fourth put the Rams on the scoreboard first with a 2-0 lead and broke up the no-hit bid by Fredonia’s Matt Cash.

Fredonia (13-5) stranded four runners in the first two innings, but Russo struck out five of the next six. In the fifth, Fredonia got its lone run after three walks and a passed ball to cut the deficit to 2-1.

A double play with a flyout to right and a tag at the plate on a sacrifice fly attempt ended the inning.

Roy-Hart added three runs in the seventh and Russo ended the game on three consecutive groundouts.

Coach Jim Heidman was emotional after clinching his first third title in five tries.

“These guys fought so hard today,” an emotional coach Jim Heidman said. “I’m proud of how hard they fought. Anyone who comes to this program is like a son to me.”

Russo and his coach have a special and long-lasting bond that dates back to when Russo was 5 years old and Heidman selected him to play with the older age group.

“He’s like my second dad,” Russo said. “I love that guy.”

Roy-Hart and Depew will play for the overall Class B championship at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Sal Maglie Park in Niagara Falls.