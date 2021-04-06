Denise Dove Ianello to join St. Mary's of Lancaster girls basketball staff

Denise Dove Ianello will transition from coaching high school boys basketball to coaching high school girls basketball.

She was an assistant coach with the Clarence boys basketball team for the last three seasons, and this week she joined the girls basketball program at St. Mary's of Lancaster, where she will be an associate head coach on Anthony Ottomano's staff.

However, Ianello doesn’t see herself changing her demeanor or her approach as a coach.

+4 For Clarence boys' basketball player, she's 'mom' at home, 'coach' on the court Denise Dove Ianello is in her second season as assistant coach on the Clarence boys basketball team, and her son Zach, who is on the team, says “I never call her ‘mom’” while she’s

“I’m going to be that same, high-energy coach,” Ianello said. “I’m a teacher, and I take a lot of pride in teaching the game. It helps players get better, to develop and become the best they can be. I don’t look at coaching boys versus coaching girls any differently.”

Ianello is a former Northern Illinois point guard who was an assistant coach and a recruiting coordinator for the Arizona women’s basketball team from 1992 to 2003, and was an assistant at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2005. She was also a WNBA scout for five years while working with the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.