A look at Demari Clemons’ social media feed and an onlooker will notice he’s traveled the country to compete against his fellow high school football players.

Through traveling across the U.S. with his father, Allen, the two and many in football circles started to notice that Demari was not just a regular athlete, but one of the top football players in the nation. That discovery, coupled with Demari constantly traveling back and forth to Georgia, led to the Clemons family to move to the Peach State.

Clemons, a defensive back, had just completed his freshman season at Bennett and led the Tigers to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state championship. He’ll transfer to Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.

“It was amazing, especially to win a state championship my first year in high school,” Clemons said. “I had an amazing team around me with my friends and it was an amazing experience. As for moving, I have family down here and wanted to be down here with family. Along with school, football and a lot of things.”

The family moved last weekend, and Clemons’ first practice with the Rams was on Wednesday. His departure from Buffalo is a high-profile one, as he currently has offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Michigan, Michigan State and others.

Moving to Georgia also allows Clemons to be closer to his trainer Oliver Davis II, who specializes in defensive backs. With the move, Allen hopes his son is able to let the country know of the talent in Buffalo, but he understands how difficult it can be for talent from Western New York to get noticed.

“We were traveling back and forth for the last couple of years,” Allen said. “Coming down here and training with the athletes, there’s tons of athletes that are four and five stars and we knew we could compete with them. We figured we should make a big move as a family because there’s a ton of opportunity to grow and it’s time to start a new chapter.”

Allen didn’t foresee his son becoming a major prospect this quickly, but knows he has to do what’s best for him and the family to maximize Demari’s potential. A constant theme of Buffalo high school athletes is lack of exposure, which has led to many of the top athletes competing on AAU teams outside of Western New York, whether in New York City, another state or even in Canada.

“We come from a city where we’re under-recruited,” Allen said. “We have as much talent as anybody else, but where we come from, we don’t have the eyes that are needed. There were a few good people in my corner that let me know what we needed to do coming from a place like Buffalo. We basically want the world to know that we can play football, too. We’re here to let them know that Buffalo means business, too.”

Last season, Clemons had 39 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

With the family already in Georgia and focused on acclimating to the new environment, Allen believes his son has left a positive impact on Buffalo and is appreciative of the support Demari has received over the last couple of years.

“Demari has become a hometown hero overnight,” Allen said. “He’s very humble and you could never tell he has one offer. He acts the same way before he got one offer and that shows character and that’s something people want to be around. I’m thankful the city of Buffalo embraced him and that does something to these athletes. Without Buffalo, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”