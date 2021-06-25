Defense helps Frontier girls lacrosse win Section VI Class B championship

The Frontier girls lacrosse team knew it was in for a busy day.
Before the Falcons’ seniors could receive their diplomas Friday night, they had to complete 50 minutes of championship competition. The Falcons wanted their seniors to end the week as winners.
Frontier started by scoring goals at a quick pace, and utilized a strong defensive effort in the second half to defeat visiting Hamburg, 10-4, for the Section VI Class B championship Friday.
“Hamburg is a pretty good team, a very good team, and we know that they could have come back,” said Camryn Day, who scored two goals for Frontier. “We had to keep our A game on.”
Emilee Josker and Abby Kraus each scored three goals for the top-seeded Falcons (18-1), who didn’t allow No. 2 Hamburg (9-7) a shot on goalie Brinn Stworzydlak until 8:12 remained in the first half, when Charlie Hunter scored the Bulldogs’ first goal.
“The draws were a big part of the game, and they got control of the ball, right away,” Hamburg coach Tom Ryan said. “We turned it over in transition, and those are two of the things that we’d talked about and tried to work on, and they executed their offense well.”
Sound defensive play became a particular focus for the Falcons in the second half, after they opened their lead to 8-2 in the first three minutes after halftime.
“We just picked up our communication and we really worked together to find our groove,” said Stworzydlak, who is heading to D'Youville. “All year, we’ve gotten better and better at working together and finally, we put it all together and it worked out in our favor.”
The Falcons took a 4-0 lead in the first 16 minutes on a pair of goals by Kraus and goals by Maddie McDonnell and Josker. After Hunter's goal, Amelia Nitsche’s score gave Frontier a 5-0 lead, and the Bulldogs cut Frontier’s lead to 5-2 on Sydney Gordon’s goal. Kraus, though, scored her third goal with 3:23 left in the half, following a series of saves by Stworzydlak that allowed the Falcons to capitalize off transition.
“We know that they could have come back, so we had to keep our A-game,” said Stworzydlak, whose team led 6-2 at halftime. “You always have to play it like it’s a 0-0 game. You have to keep pushing and put everything that happens behind you. If there’s a goal scored on me, you have to throw it off. If she scores, she’s got to put another one in the back of the net. That’s kind of the mentality.”
Frontier opened its lead to 8-2 in the first three minutes of the second half on goals by Josker and Day, and Day’s second goal gave the Falcons a 9-2 lead midway through the second half.
Mara Newton scored two goals for the Bulldogs in less than 30 seconds, with less than five minutes left, but Hamburg was unable to build off the quick scoring spurt.
“At points, our girls were playing good defense, and there were several possessions where we had a save and, again, we lost it coming out or we threw it away coming out, or we got it in our end and we threw the ball away,” Ryan said. “We’d talked about slowing down, possessing the ball and trying to run our offense, but we did not do a good job of that. We knew they were going to pressure out on defense and that’s something we’d practiced, trying to sort it out some more, catch the ball and make some passes, but we didn’t do a good enough job of that, and that’s a credit to their defense.”