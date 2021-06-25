Defense helps Frontier girls lacrosse win Section VI Class B championship

“We just picked up our communication and we really worked together to find our groove,” said Stworzydlak, who is heading to D'Youville. “All year, we’ve gotten better and better at working together and finally, we put it all together and it worked out in our favor.”

The Falcons took a 4-0 lead in the first 16 minutes on a pair of goals by Kraus and goals by Maddie McDonnell and Josker. After Hunter's goal, Amelia Nitsche’s score gave Frontier a 5-0 lead, and the Bulldogs cut Frontier’s lead to 5-2 on Sydney Gordon’s goal. Kraus, though, scored her third goal with 3:23 left in the half, following a series of saves by Stworzydlak that allowed the Falcons to capitalize off transition.

“We know that they could have come back, so we had to keep our A-game,” said Stworzydlak, whose team led 6-2 at halftime. “You always have to play it like it’s a 0-0 game. You have to keep pushing and put everything that happens behind you. If there’s a goal scored on me, you have to throw it off. If she scores, she’s got to put another one in the back of the net. That’s kind of the mentality.”

Frontier opened its lead to 8-2 in the first three minutes of the second half on goals by Josker and Day, and Day’s second goal gave the Falcons a 9-2 lead midway through the second half.