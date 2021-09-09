Defending champion Williamsville North boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lancaster

The blonde manes are back as per tradition, and so are the victories for the Williamsville North boys soccer team.

The defending Section VI Class AA champion Spartans improved to 3-0 overall with a 3-1 victory at ECIC I rival Lancaster on Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.

North, which returns 10 of 21 players from last season, wasted little time seizing control of its league opener by scoring the game’s first three goals, including two during the opening six minutes.

Ryan Bailey scored first off an assist from Connor Angiel just 2 minutes into the contest. Sophomore Chase Dade scored 4 minutes later off an assist by Bailey. The score stayed that way until Brock Young scored off an Angiel assist 5 minutes into the second half. Rian Burns made six saves, coming within 7 minutes of posting the shutout.

“We played with good intensity right from the get-go,” North coach Dave LaMastra said. “We really controlled play against a tough opponent and we’re very happy with the results.”

North defeated Lancaster three times last year en route to winning sectionals.