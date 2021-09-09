 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defending champion Williamsville North boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lancaster
0 comments

Defending champion Williamsville North boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lancaster

Support this work for $1 a month
The Williamsville North players have all died their hair blond and are referring to the team as the blondes. (copy)

Williamsville North's Connor Angiel, shown in this file photo from last season against Frontier, had two assists in Thursday's win over Lancaster.

 James P. McCoy

The blonde manes are back as per tradition, and so are the victories for the Williamsville North boys soccer team.

The defending Section VI Class AA champion Spartans improved to 3-0 overall with a 3-1 victory at ECIC I rival Lancaster on Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.

North, which returns 10 of 21 players from last season, wasted little time seizing control of its league opener by scoring the game’s first three goals, including two during the opening six minutes.

Ryan Bailey scored first off an assist from Connor Angiel just 2 minutes into the contest. Sophomore Chase Dade scored 4 minutes later off an assist by Bailey. The score stayed that way until Brock Young scored off an Angiel assist 5 minutes into the second half. Rian Burns made six saves, coming within 7 minutes of posting the shutout.

“We played with good intensity right from the get-go,” North coach Dave LaMastra said. “We really controlled play against a tough opponent and we’re very happy with the results.”

North defeated Lancaster three times last year en route to winning sectionals.

North should be happy with the start of its season. The Spartans open playing six straight away. Their first home contest is Sept. 23 against Frontier.

North opened the season winning the Williamsville South Tournament by beating Niagara Wheatfield and Kenmore West.

The Spartans return to action at West Seneca West on Saturday. They play always tough Clarence on Sept. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News