Defending champion Akron hopes to continue living the dream as field hockey playoffs begin

Mary Borden has been Akron’s field hockey coach since 2003.
She has coached championship outfits before, so she’s not pulling anyone’s leg when using the words “dream” and “team” to describe the unbeaten Tigers heading into this season’s Section VI Tournament.
Akron (13-0), the top seed in Class C and the defending champion, has outscored its opponents 126-0. That is not a misprint. Even when the Tigers bring in the reserves, they’re still tough.
Akron receives a bye into the sectional semifinals at Williamsville North, where it will face the survivor of No. 5 Newfane versus No. 4 Roy-Hart quarterfinal on Oct. 28.
“It’s a dream team but eight of my players I’ve had four years,” Borden said. “These players have had a remarkable journey.”
Clarence (Class A) and Williamsville South (Class B) earned No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications for the tournament, which begins with a pre-quarterfinal game Friday as defending Class B champ Amherst hosts Sweet Home. Section VI semifinals and finals will be played at Williamsville North. The championship games are set for Nov. 2.
Akron, which graduated two off last season’s team, has scored in double figures seven times. Its closest games have been three 4-0 decisions – two against longtime rival Barker and the other Newfane, which had lost to the Tigers 17-0 in an earlier meeting.
Junior Lacey Berghorn leads the Tigers in scoring for the second straight season, as she heads into Saturday’s nonleague test at Nichols with 43 goals. Teammate Olivia McClane, a sophomore, has 20 goals and senior Jenelle Kieffer has 17 goals. Midfielder Madison Brege, a returning All-Western New York selection like Berghorn, has seven goals.
The best offense is a great defense. The offense is in attack mode because the opponents have been unable to get into the circle due to the defense of Emerson Polkowski, Alexandra Roland, Laicy Karczewski and Belle Jones.
“They have made an impenetrable wall the opponents haven’t been able to break,” Borden said. “It’s unbelievable. All shutouts.”
The one weakness for the Tigers could be turf, the artificial all-weather surface they will play most, if not all, of their playoff games on this postseason. Akron plays most of its games and practices on natural grass.
The Tigers will get some turf experience Saturday against traditional private-school power Nichols. Borden has scheduled two practices next week on turf.
“To repeat we’re going to have to sharpen our stick work on turf to make up for the disadvantage of not being able to practice on it during the season.”