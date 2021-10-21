Defending champion Akron hopes to continue living the dream as field hockey playoffs begin

Junior Lacey Berghorn leads the Tigers in scoring for the second straight season, as she heads into Saturday’s nonleague test at Nichols with 43 goals. Teammate Olivia McClane, a sophomore, has 20 goals and senior Jenelle Kieffer has 17 goals. Midfielder Madison Brege, a returning All-Western New York selection like Berghorn, has seven goals.

The best offense is a great defense. The offense is in attack mode because the opponents have been unable to get into the circle due to the defense of Emerson Polkowski, Alexandra Roland, Laicy Karczewski and Belle Jones.

“They have made an impenetrable wall the opponents haven’t been able to break,” Borden said. “It’s unbelievable. All shutouts.”

The one weakness for the Tigers could be turf, the artificial all-weather surface they will play most, if not all, of their playoff games on this postseason. Akron plays most of its games and practices on natural grass.

The Tigers will get some turf experience Saturday against traditional private-school power Nichols. Borden has scheduled two practices next week on turf.

“To repeat we’re going to have to sharpen our stick work on turf to make up for the disadvantage of not being able to practice on it during the season.”

