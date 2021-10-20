Defender Mirann Gacioch achieves milestone as Nichols girls soccer team keeps winning

If Nichols’ Larry Desautels wanted Mirann Gacioch to play the role of stay-at-home defender, he would have installed that type of playing style for his team.
Desautels didn’t do that and for good reason. Such a system would prevent the Vikings from benefiting from Gacioch’s talent.
The senior plays defense that’s true. She also has a nose for the net.
Gacioch has done more than chip into the scoring column during her time at Nichols. The fourth-year starter and Ohio State commit has piled up goals and assists so well that she recently surpassed the 100-career points mark.
She has done that despite playing a position not often associated with scoring.
Gacioch achieved the milestone in a win over St. Mary’s – recording two goals and two assists in the 5-1 victory Oct. 4. She has added to the tally since, as she heads into the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoffs with 40 career goals and 32 assists for 112 points. Goals for two points in soccer statistics. For the season, she’s amassed 16 goals and 13 assists.
“It’s a great honor,” Gacioch said. “My goal with this team has always been to help us win the most games possible. When coach told me I reached the mark I was honestly a little surprised. My main focus is the team, and I couldn’t have done it without the team. So, it was a good feeling when I found out about that.”
“She’s a defender but we play a system that pretty much lets her roam when we need her,” Desautels said. “She reads the field so well it works. If she sees an opportunity she attacks, if she doesn’t, she defends. It’s rare to have a player like that. It’s been great for us.”
That it has as Nichols heads into the postseason on a 14-game winning streak. The playoffs begin Nov. 1 with the Vikings as the top seed. Nichols is trying to win the postseason title for the first time since Gacioch’s freshman season.
The Vikings started off slow with a tie to Clarence followed by embarrassing losses to Grand Island and McDowell (Pa.).
Then everything snapped together for Nichols’ run starting with a 2-0 win over II-Tamarac of Troy. Nichols has outscored its foes 64-10 during the streak.
“We’re on a big win streak,” Gacioch said. "It’s something the team takes a lot of pride in right now. The last four years at Nichols we’ve been the extreme underdogs every single year. Our goal is to prove everyone wrong. … We have a lot more work to do.”
Gacioch will be there doing her thing, running really fast and looking to be a factor for Nichols.
The keys to her success are being able to read the play and her speed. She’s fast enough to give an opposing forward the slip and is courageous enough to go inside the 10-yard line to capitalize on a scoring opportunity. She then hustles back before the goalie can either roll the ball to a teammate or boot it down field to start the offense.
“I do my best to help out the team,” said Gacioch, who also is co-president of the senior class and member of the student council. “If that means being exhausted at the end of the game, I’m willing to do it. … I just do anything in my power to help contribute to the school because they’ve done so much for me.”
Gacioch plans to study sports industry at Ohio State. She fell in love with the school during her visit, which took place last month under the watchful eye of Marissa Birzon – the former Williamsville East star and a senior on the Buckeyes' women's soccer team.
“I’m appreciative for everything that’s going on this season and everything Nichols has given me, especially this team,” Gacioch said. “I couldn’t have done anything without them. We’re looking to keep the streak going throughout the playoffs.”