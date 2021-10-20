Defender Mirann Gacioch achieves milestone as Nichols girls soccer team keeps winning

“She’s a defender but we play a system that pretty much lets her roam when we need her,” Desautels said. “She reads the field so well it works. If she sees an opportunity she attacks, if she doesn’t, she defends. It’s rare to have a player like that. It’s been great for us.”

That it has as Nichols heads into the postseason on a 14-game winning streak. The playoffs begin Nov. 1 with the Vikings as the top seed. Nichols is trying to win the postseason title for the first time since Gacioch’s freshman season.

The Vikings started off slow with a tie to Clarence followed by embarrassing losses to Grand Island and McDowell (Pa.).

Then everything snapped together for Nichols’ run starting with a 2-0 win over II-Tamarac of Troy. Nichols has outscored its foes 64-10 during the streak.

“We’re on a big win streak,” Gacioch said. "It’s something the team takes a lot of pride in right now. The last four years at Nichols we’ve been the extreme underdogs every single year. Our goal is to prove everyone wrong. … We have a lot more work to do.”

Gacioch will be there doing her thing, running really fast and looking to be a factor for Nichols.