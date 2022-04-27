Declan Ryan named Class A NYS Player of the Year; multiple WNY players named to All-State

The New York State Sports Writers Association has announced its All-State boys basketball teams from Class AA and Class A.

Of the 29 players from Western New York selected, four were named to at least the third team.

That includes Canisius senior Declan Ryan, who was named the Class A New York State Player of the Year. Ryan had a dominant season, averaging 20.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His play led the Crusaders to the Manhattan Cup and the state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A championship.

Williamsville East’s Max Schneider was selected to the Class A first team. The senior averaged 27.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.3 steals. He led the Flames to another Buffalo State appearance.

Ryan’s teammate, junior Shane Cercone, made the third team. He averaged 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Crusaders and was an integral part of a 15-game winning streak to end the season.

St. Joseph’s senior Justin Glover made the fifth team, following a season averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and three steals.

Orchard Park’s Seth Joba received the nod for the Class AA second team. He averaged 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds a season ago for the Quakers, along with 12 double-doubles. Joba’s play led Orchard Park to the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

NEW YORK STATE SPORTSWRITERS ASSOCIATION

Boys basketball All-State

Class AA

Second team: Seth Joba, Orchard Park, Sr.

11th team: Dominic McKenzie, Niagara Falls, Sr.

13th team: Trey Drake, Jamestown, Jr.

15th team: Joe Harrington, Lancaster, Sr.

18th team: Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, Sr.

Honorable mention: Alex Crescente, Orchard Park, Sr.; Jaral Farmer, Jamestown, Sr.

CLASS A

Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, Sr.

First team: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, Sr.

Third team: Shane Cercone, Canisius, Jr.

Fifth team: Justin Glover, St. Joe's, Sr.

Sixth team: Nick Moore, Amherst, Jr.

Seventh team: Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, Sr.

Eighth team: Teddy McDuffie, Amherst, Sr.

Ninth team: Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, Jr.

10th team: Solomon Jackson, St. Joe's, Sr.

12th team: T.J. Robinson, Niagara Wheatfield, Sr.; Nate Parker, CSAT, Sr.

14th team: TJ Jacobs, Hutch-Tech, Sr.

15th team: Adam Chiacchia, Hamburg, So.

18th team: Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, Sr.

Honorable mention: Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East, Jr.; Brendan Reid, St. Francis, Sr.; Jahodd Martin, McKinley, Sr.; Joshua Schumaker, International Prep, Sr.

