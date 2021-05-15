Deanne Wilson leads North Collins to Section VI Class D girls volleyball title

North Collins volleyball coach David Burgstahler notes that Deanne Wilson has been a part of every volleyball season in his program for the past eight years, including the last time the Eagles won a share of the Section VI Class D championship in 2014.

That year, North Collins won the Class D-2 title but lost a crossover match to Portville, the D-1 champion.

Seven years later, Wilson is a senior outside hitter who helped the Eagles complete an undefeated season and win the Section VI Class D championship on Saturday at North Collins.

Wilson had 20 kills and three service aces as North Collins defeated Panama 25-16, 25-23, 25-20, and Wilson helped the Eagles win their first outright Section VI title since 1987. North Collins setter Makenna Williams had 30 assists and three aces for the Eagles.

“Our seniors were in the stands when we won the last sectional title,” Burgstahler said. “Deanne Wilson was a sixth-grader that year, and she was in team pictures and became a team manager, and her sister Courtney was on that team, and she’s been pining to win the title.”

North Collins lost only two sets in a 16-0 season. Both of those sets came against Randolph, in a 3-1 win in a regular-season match April 12, and in a 3-1 win in the Section VI semifinal Thursday.