Dani Krenzer's walk-off hit gives Falconer Class C softball title; Westfield wins Class D

Falconer softball repeated as Section VI Class C champion, using Dani Krenzer’s walk-off hit with one out for an 8-7 victory against Gowanda at Allegany-Limestone.

The Falcons (13-3) rallied from a 7-5 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to earn a spot in Friday’s Far West Regionals at 5 p.m. against the Section V champion.

Top-seeded Falconer had not allowed a run in reaching the sectional final, but third-seeded Gowanda jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and was leading 5-2 before the Falcons rallied.

“Never at any point was there a feeling we were too far in a hole to come back,” coach Kayleigh Sieber said. “Nobody was selfish. It was pass the bat to let your sister hit, and it was phenomenal.”

Eighth-grader Emily Rhinehart, also Falconer’s pitcher, led off the seventh with a triple and came home on Tess Spangenburg’s double. Spangenburg moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Emily Melquist’s single to tie the score at 7-7. Ashton Beckerink singled to move Melquist to third and courtesy runner Madison Pitts advanced to second on a fly ball.

With runners on second and third and one out, Gowanda (16-5) opted to walk Hannah Melquist to load the bases, setting up Krenzer’s game-winner.

“I knew right then and there that it was going to be lights out,” Sieber said. “You knew as soon as she stepped in the box. You see the confidence was there.”

Class D

Westfield won its first sectional title in softball since 2010 with a 6-2 victory over Ellicottville at Allegany-Limestone.

Westfield, the top seed, scored its first three runs on passed balls – two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Drew Ernewein hit a two-run homer for a 5-0 lead in the fourth, and Westfield scored another run in the fifth.

Ellicottville (9-8), the third seed, got two runs in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Westfield (20-2) advances to the Far West Regionals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Section V champion at Fillmore.