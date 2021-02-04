D'Angelo leading Clarence girls bowling to impressive start

"I finished the day pretty good," D'Angelo said in a bit of understatement. "I had spares the first two frames, then nine strikes. I left a 10-pin on my last ball."

Her high three-game series is 756 set in one of the leagues she bowls outside the high school season.

D'Angelo bowls in a Saturday morning Prep League at Transit, then heads on over to the Broadway Bowling Center for the Teen Invitational League. On Sundays she bowls on a team with members of the Clarence boys team in the Pepsi Junior Travel League.

"My brother was a good bowler at Clarence and my parents bowled, so I just followed them," D'Angelo said of her passion for bowling and the hard work she puts into it. It might help result in the form of a college scholarship.

"I'm not sure yet," D'Angelo says about her college plans. She is being recruited by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, one of the superpowers in NCAA women's college bowling.

"I'm waiting to hear from one more college before I make my final decision," she said.