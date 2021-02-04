D'Angelo leading Clarence girls bowling to impressive start

While hundreds, maybe thousands, of Western New York high school athletes have their fingers crossed that the basketball and hockey winter seasons will be allowed to go on, the bowlers have been at it for two weeks now, with some impressive results.
Topping the list among the girls is the 728 series turned in by Clarence senior Sarah D'Angelo in a match against Starpoint last week. D'Angelo already has produced an impressive list of career accomplishments as a high school bowler. As a sophomore in 2019 she won sectional individual honors and last season she had high average (215) among all ECIC girls even though she didn't qualify for the Section VI All-Star team that would have gone to the state tournament last March were it not canceled.
D'Angelo had games of 266, 216 and 246. How impressive was her series? Admittedly on a tougher oil pattern, but only two girls, Melissa Large of Tonawanda and Makayla Pasierb of Dunkirk, had 700-plus series in the Section VI tournament last February, and each had a 300 game in her total.
Clarence took a 4-0 record into Thursday's match with undefeated Sweet Home at Classic Lanes. With D'Angelo leading with a 670 series (257, 176, 237), the Red Devils triumphed, 6-1. On Wednesday, D'Angelo shot a 278 game, one pin off her career high single, in Clarence's 7-0 triumph over Williamsville South. She had a 655 series, rallying from a disappointing (for her) 164 in her second game.
"I finished the day pretty good," D'Angelo said in a bit of understatement. "I had spares the first two frames, then nine strikes. I left a 10-pin on my last ball."
Her high three-game series is 756 set in one of the leagues she bowls outside the high school season.
D'Angelo bowls in a Saturday morning Prep League at Transit, then heads on over to the Broadway Bowling Center for the Teen Invitational League. On Sundays she bowls on a team with members of the Clarence boys team in the Pepsi Junior Travel League.
"My brother was a good bowler at Clarence and my parents bowled, so I just followed them," D'Angelo said of her passion for bowling and the hard work she puts into it. It might help result in the form of a college scholarship.
"I'm not sure yet," D'Angelo says about her college plans. She is being recruited by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, one of the superpowers in NCAA women's college bowling.
"I'm waiting to hear from one more college before I make my final decision," she said.
D'Angelo is just one of several impressive bowlers in Section VI this season. Sydney Skimmer of Alden, a junior, is the only member of the 2020 all-section team that did not graduate, but D'Angelo and Kaelynn Weber of Kenmore, who was on the sectional team as an eighth grader in 2019, are back. Skimmer and D'Angelo teamed to win the Greater Buffalo Youth Doubles scratch division (boys and girls) last March.
Lancaster, which ended Orchard Park's two-year run as the sectional Division I team champion, returns a strong lineup headed by Mattingly Selk, who has the fourth-best total in the sectionals last season, and junior Delaney Horbett, who was seventh. Emily Brock leads a trio of junior stars who will make Orchard Park a contender again. Olivia Bartosz and Olivia Dauer are the other juniors back for the Quakers.
The first Orchard Park-Lancaster match will be Monday at Orchard Park. Lancaster and Orchard Park both started 3-0 in the ECIC South Large Schools league.
A major adjustment some Section VI leagues have made to the Covid-19 situation is to go to a 3-on-3 match format instead of 4-on-4. Seven points are available in each match, three games each among the "A" team bowlers and three among the "B" with overall total pinfall accounting for the seventh point. The idea is to lessen the number of athletes gathered at bowling venues. Talent is so deep on some teams that "B" bowlers post higher scores than "A" bowlers of other teams, and the performance of "B" teams often determine outcome of matches.
Teams in the CCAA did not get rolling until this week, but Dunkirk is loaded against with a lineup that includes Pasierb, Rachel Glowniak and Olivia Corbett, who were on the Marauders team that won the state Division 2 team title two years ago and captured another sectional Division 2 title last year.
In the Monsignor Martin Association, two-time State Catholic champion Mike Weber has graduated but Robert Cehulik, the No. 1 seed whom Weber defeated for the state title, is back to lead another St. Joe's drive toward another league title. The Marauders won 11 of 12 points in their first four matches with Cehulik averaging 195.92.
Mount St. Mary (14-2) opened a three-point lead over Sacred Heart (11-5) in the Monsignor Martin girls standings by taking three out of four points over the Sharks a week ago.
Combined teams from the Kenmore schools, both boys and girls, were off to 3-0 starts in the Niagara Frontier League. The Kenmore girls had a showdown match with Lockport (3-0) on Thursday.
Both the Maryvale boys and girls were 4-0 in the ECIC North Small Schools Division while Springville and JFK boys and girls each started 2-0 in ECIC South Small division.
Frontier and Lancaster were the only undefeated teams among ECIC South Large schools before Wednesday's matches.