CSP captures Section VI Class D baseball title

Clymer-Sherman-Panama won the Section VI Class D baseball title with a 12-2 victory against Franklinville in a game shortened to five innings.
The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was played Sunday at Diethrick Park in Jamestown.
Winning pitcher Gabe Roth allowed five hits and two earned runs, along with nine strikeouts and three walks for the Wolfpack.
The Panthers (12-5) were making their second consecutive Class D title game appearance.
Tate Catanese had an RBI double Trent Burchanowski cleared the bases with a double as CSP jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings.
Gerrit Hinsdale ended the game for CSP with a two-run single to set the 10-run margin.
CSP (16-1) takes an eight-game winning streak into the Far West Regionals on Saturday at Salamanca against the Section V champion.