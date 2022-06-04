CSP baseball heads to state Class D semifinals with a 3-2 regional win

Clymer/Sherman/Panama scored runs in the first three innings and went on to beat Fillmore, 3-2, in the Far West Regional Class D baseball game at Salamanca’s Veterans Memorial Park.

CSP (17-1) had won its first Section VI title as a merged baseball program and now is headed to its first state final four to face Section IX’s Chapel Field Christian at 5 p.m. Friday at Broome Community College in Binghamton.

CSP pitcher Gabe Roth held Fillmore (19-4) without a run until it scored twice with two outs in the seventh with the runners on second and third scoring on an infield single and an error when a throw to first base went into right field. The inning ended with a flyout to right field with the tying runner stranded at second.

Roth finished with seven strikeouts, four hits and three walks on 117 pitches. Fillmore had two runners on base in the each of the first and second innings before Roth retired the side with a pair of strikeouts in each inning.

Micah Willink drove in the first CSP run on a double with two outs in the first inning to score Roth, who had singled. Trent Burchanowski homered to right field in the second and then drove in another run with a single to score Bryce Hinsdale in the third to give CSP a 3-0 lead.