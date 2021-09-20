 Skip to main content
Cross-country polls and top runners for Week 2
Cross-country polls and top runners for Week 2

Kailyn Houghton from East Aurora.

Here are the boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  Orchard Park

3.  East Aurora

4.  Nardin

4.  Amherst

6.  Williamsville North

7.  Niagara Wheatfield

8.  Grand Island

9.  Hamburg

10.  Starpoint 

Small schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Maple Grove

3.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4.  Nichols

5.  Allegany-Limestone

6.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

7.  Eden

8.  Akron

9.  Depew

10.  Springville Griffith

Runners of the Week

1.  Kylie Bowman (Newfane)

2.  Kailyn Houghton (East Aurora)

3.  Mallory Grubb (Amherst)

4.  Abigail Lamb (Amherst)

5.  Faith Caldwell (Grand Island)

6.  Brier Amerlink (Williamsville North)

7.  Margaret Nawojski (St. Mary’s of Lancaster)

BOYS 

Large schools

1.  East Aurora

2.  Clarence

3.  Lancaster

4.  Hamburg

5.  Starpoint

6.  Orchard Park

7.  St. Francis

8.  Iroquois

9.  St. Joe’s

10.  Jamestown

Small schools

1.  Alden

2.  Southwestern

3.  Allegany-Limestone

4.  Maple Grove

5.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

6.  Frewsburg

7.  Newfane

8.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

9.  Nichols

10.  Franklinville/Ellicotville

Runners of the Week

1.  Evan Owens (East Aurora)

2.  Nate Lewis (Southwestern)

3.  Joe Krenzer (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley)

4.  Ethan Luce (Southwestern)

5.  Aidan Kincaid (Orchard Park)

6.  Joseph Pivarunas (St. Francis)

7.  Eli Noecker (Canisius)

