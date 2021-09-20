Cross-country polls and top runners for Week 2

Here are the boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. Orchard Park
3. East Aurora
4. Nardin
4. Amherst
6. Williamsville North
7. Niagara Wheatfield
8. Grand Island
9. Hamburg
10. Starpoint
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Nichols
5. Allegany-Limestone
6. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
7. Eden
8. Akron
9. Depew
10. Springville Griffith
Runners of the Week
1. Kylie Bowman (Newfane)
2. Kailyn Houghton (East Aurora)
3. Mallory Grubb (Amherst)
4. Abigail Lamb (Amherst)
5. Faith Caldwell (Grand Island)
6. Brier Amerlink (Williamsville North)
7. Margaret Nawojski (St. Mary’s of Lancaster)
BOYS
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Lancaster
4. Hamburg
5. Starpoint
6. Orchard Park
7. St. Francis
8. Iroquois
9. St. Joe’s
10. Jamestown
Small schools
1. Alden
2. Southwestern
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
6. Frewsburg
7. Newfane
8. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
9. Nichols
10. Franklinville/Ellicotville
Runners of the Week
1. Evan Owens (East Aurora)
2. Nate Lewis (Southwestern)
3. Joe Krenzer (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley)
4. Ethan Luce (Southwestern)
5. Aidan Kincaid (Orchard Park)
6. Joseph Pivarunas (St. Francis)
7. Eli Noecker (Canisius)