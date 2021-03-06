Covid case ends Sacred Heart's girls basketball season

Sacred Heart’s girls basketball season is over before the start of the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

Sacred Heart has been forced to hit pause on its season due to Covid-19 reasons. The stoppage only impacts the varsity program and is effective as of Friday.

The pause lasts 10 days but since the postseason starts Thursday, obviously the Sharks' can't participate.

The Sharks were supposed to face either St. Mary’s or Cardinal O’Hara in Thursday’s semifinal.

Instead, the final will pit the top two large schools in The Buffalo News poll. No. 1 O’Hara hosts St. Mary’s on Monday in the league regular-season finale. A win by the Hawks secures the top seed for the playoff. If St. Mary’s wins, then there will be a coin flip to determine the host of March 13’s MMA final. O’Hara won an earlier meeting against the Lancers by five points.

“The Sacred Heart varsity basketball program is on pause because of a Covid case,” school athletic director Barbara Rooney said in a release. “In accordance with Erie County Department of Health guidelines, the last two league games have been canceled and because of the timing of the pause, they will miss the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoffs.”