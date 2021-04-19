Covid-19 pauses create rare Monsignor Martin-Section VI football matchups

The St. Francis football team was in dire need of a game as its schedule was in flux. After a loss last week at Corning-Painted Post, the Red Raiders found out that their game scheduled for Saturday against Canisius was postponed due to a Covid-19 pause in the Crusaders’ program.
Canisius High School confirmed Tuesday that the Crusaders have paused activities in their program for 10 days, due to a Covid-19 case in the program.
St. Francis found a suitable opponent. Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences needed to plug a date in its schedule in Week 3. In a matter of hours last week, a matchup materialized between one of Section VI’s top small-school teams and one of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association’s perennial contenders.
Monday night at Polian Family Field, Red Raiders quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. ran for a touchdown and threw for a second as St. Francis manhandled Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences 35-6.
“It’s kind of crazy, how the coaches can set up games, just like that,” St. Francis tight end Antonio Corsi said. “We were fortunate to get this one in.
“We found out Tuesday the game was canceled against Canisius, and on Friday, we found out we were having a game. You’ve got to be ready for whatever comes at you.”
Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll.
Changes to each team’s schedule quickly facilitated a rare football matchup between a Section VI program and a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association program. It’s a matchup that more in the region want to see, too.
“One hundred percent,” Corsi said, when asked if these crossover matchups are good for football in Western New York. “Teams need to play other teams. Instead of just Canisius versus St. Francis, or St. Francis versus St. Joe’s, we need to find different teams, like Orchard Park or Hamburg, good teams to play against. It was definitely fun to game plan against them. I don’t think I’ve ever played a city school in the three years I’ve been here.”
The door has been open for public and private schools in WNY to schedule football games, but few have walked through it. However, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the state’s Catholic High School Athletic Association moved football season from the fall to the spring in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and openings on football schedules across Western New York have sprouted up due to Covid-19 pauses.
As a result, more of the public school-private school matchups are happening this spring.
“We’ve been trying in recent years to get as many games as we can scheduled with Monsignor Martin programs,” Section VI football chair Ken Stoldt said. “We’ve gotten games against Canisius a couple times, and they were scheduled to play Bennett this year, and we’ve had games against St. Joe’s and the smaller schools, like Timon, St. Mary’s and O’Hara, but those were built into the schedule.
Clarence improved to 2-1 and kept its playoff hopes alive in Class AA.
Support Local Journalism
“We plan to do that in years coming up, when we can match up with those schedules. It’s nothing new, but the problem is more schedule-driven. If we have an even number of teams playing football in a season, we can’t go out and get those games.”
Eight Section VI-Monsignor Martin crossover games were scheduled for the fall. It’s typically rare, though, to see Section VI-Monsignor Martin matchups in football. Bishop Timon-St. Jude played in three of the six Section VI-Monsignor Martin crossover games in 2019, while there were only two crossover games in 2018: St. Joe’s vs. Bennett and Maritime vs. Canisius. Also, some Monsignor Martin schools opt to play out-of-state schools or other CHSAA programs.
The game Monday between the Falcons and the Red Raiders, athletic directors and administrators said, came together out of necessity, and in a span of about 12 hours late last week.
A Maritime player initially thought he had contracted Covid-19, and notified Maritime’s coaches and administrators. As a result, the Falcons paused activities, which canceled their game last week against Burgard. However, the Maritime player tested negative, which lifted the pause, but Maritime athletic director Charlie Comerford said that there were no Section VI teams available to reschedule.
“The section said, ‘We’ve already rescheduled everything, but do you want to play St. Francis?’ ” Comerford said Monday. “It was a topsy-turvy 12 hours.”
Meanwhile, St. Francis’ game on Saturday against Canisius was canceled.
“Maritime was willing to play any Monsignor Martin School at any time,” Monsignor Martin executive director Pete Schneider said. “Due to the situation they’re operating under, there’s been a lot of cooperation.
“We told (Section VI) right from the start, because our schedule was so limited, that if you have a cancellation, we are ready to help out.”
Because there are far fewer Monsignor Martin football programs than Section VI programs – six schools to more than 60 in Section VI – Schneider said it creates more opportunities for public school-private school matchups this spring.
The mid-season, crossover pivot isn’t unique to St. Francis or Maritime, either. Five games have been scheduled between Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams in the first four weeks of the spring football season.
“We knew we were going to have some games canceled or postponed, but we didn’t expect to have 20-some games canceled before Week 3 even started,” Stoldt said. “We’ve had situations where we’ve contacted schools on Friday and play Saturday, but in these crazy times, we’re at Week 3 and the season could be over if a team goes on pause. Coaches, athletic directors and officials have shown amazing flexibility.”
Schedules are already being formulated for the 2021 fall high school football season, and Schneider acknowledged that Section VI has to prioritize scheduling its schools. Trying to fit in a public school-private school game, he said, is a difficult proposition.
“There are so many moving parts that are already in place,” Schneider said. “We do the best we can, under the conditions we have at the time. (St. Francis-Maritime) is a unique situation, and all the credit goes to the athletic directors at those schools, who made this happen for both schools.”
That could change, though, as New York public school football teams will move from a seven-game schedule to an eight-game schedule this fall.
“Obviously, this is a weird year,” Comerford, Maritime’s athletic director, said. “When you’re looking at the option of not playing, or playing an opponent on short rest, the short rest option might be better. This season might be an outlier, but in the future, we hope to see more Monsignor Martin-Section VI matchups. Canisius and St. Francis are the gold standards.
“As for future schedules? We’ve given Ken (Stoldt) the heads-up that we want them on the schedule.”