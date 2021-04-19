Covid-19 pauses create rare Monsignor Martin-Section VI football matchups

Changes to each team’s schedule quickly facilitated a rare football matchup between a Section VI program and a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association program. It’s a matchup that more in the region want to see, too.

“One hundred percent,” Corsi said, when asked if these crossover matchups are good for football in Western New York. “Teams need to play other teams. Instead of just Canisius versus St. Francis, or St. Francis versus St. Joe’s, we need to find different teams, like Orchard Park or Hamburg, good teams to play against. It was definitely fun to game plan against them. I don’t think I’ve ever played a city school in the three years I’ve been here.”

The door has been open for public and private schools in WNY to schedule football games, but few have walked through it. However, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the state’s Catholic High School Athletic Association moved football season from the fall to the spring in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and openings on football schedules across Western New York have sprouted up due to Covid-19 pauses.

As a result, more of the public school-private school matchups are happening this spring.