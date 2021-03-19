Covid-19 ends Williamsville South's reign as Section VI girls basketball champion

The Williamsville South girls basketball team’s Section VI championship reign is over before the tournament even starts.

South Athletic Director Adam Erickson confirmed to the News the Billies won’t take part in the weeklong playoff tournament because the team has been placed on a 10-day pause for Covid-19 reasons.

“Our girls basketball is in a pause,” Erickson said. “The end of the pause is the 23rd of March and our return to play is the 24th.”

The Section VI Tournament begins Monday, March 22 with quarterfinal games in Classes A1, B1, C and D. South is in Class A-2 along with heavyweights Amherst, Iroquois and Lewiston-Porter. Class A-2 quarters are set for Tuesday.

South, The News’ third-ranked large school, entered the season as defending overall Class A champion. It had won seven consecutive split-bracket Section VI championships dating back to 2014. South won the state title in 2015 and reached the state semifinal in 2018. The Billies seemed poised to make a run at a state Final Four berth last March until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the state tournament.

The pause means UConn signee and McDonald's All-American Amari DeBerry won't get a chance to end her six-year career with another run at a Section VI title.