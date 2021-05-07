 Skip to main content
Covid-19 ends West Seneca East's football season hours before semifinal playoff game
Covid-19 ends West Seneca East's football season hours before semifinal playoff game

Devare Mathis-McCoy-Sports-West-Seneca-East-football (copy)

The season ended for West Seneca East before its scheduled playoff game due to the team being placed on pause Friday morning. 

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

The start of the Section VI football postseason is roughly seven hours from kickoff.

It would have been six hours except the tournament lost its second team within a span of 17 hours due to Covid-19. West Seneca East has been placed on a 10-day pause effective Friday, coach Jim Maurino said.

With the Trojans going on pause, defending Section VI Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences moves on to next week’s championship game against the winner of Friday night's Olean at Iroquois clash in Elma.

West Seneca East is the second team in less than 24 hours to have its season end by Covid-19 instead of its scheduled opponent. Lancaster advanced to the Class AA final after Bennett was placed on Covid-19 pause Thursday night.

WSE being placed on pause is a cruel twist. The Trojans (3-3) slipped into the postseason, earning a bonus game for its seniors and 16 underclassmen, because two teams ahead of them in the Class B-1 division, Pioneer and Cheektowaga, were placed on pause just before the Section VI Tournament seeding meeting last weekend.

