Conolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce honorees for Week 4

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 4 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 4 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Jermaine Atkins, WR, Kenmore West: Scored two touchdowns while catching nine passes for 238 yards. Three carries for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Cureem Hathcock, RB, Bennett: Had 13 carries for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Justus Hill, RB/LB, Maryvale: Ran for 184 yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns. Added two 2-point conversions and had four tackles on defense.

Danny Klein, QB, Kenmore West: Threw three touchdowns while completing 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 311 yards.

Justus Kleitz, QB, Iroquois: Completed 19 of 22 pass attempts for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Nate McGoldrick, TE, Iroquois: Nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Mescall, QB/RB/LB, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville: Ran 22 times for 164 yards and scored one touchdown. Added three tackles on defense.

Caleb Nicholas, RB, Amherst: Did a little bit of everything: Two touchdowns on 21 carries for 191 yards. Threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and scored a 2-point conversion. Three receptions for 68 yards. Returned two kicks for 35 yards and intercepted a pass on defense.

Nicholas Penuvchev, QB, Canisius: Of his 38 pass attempts, he completed 30 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Also ran 10 yards for another touchdown.

Caiden Overkamp, QB, Williamsville South: Threw four touchdowns while completing 19 of 26 pass attempts for 316 yards.

Terrence Pendergrass, RB, St. Francis: Gained 101 yards on 19 carries.

Sean Sansone, QB, Williamsville East: Completed 12 of 22 passes for 310 yards and six touchdowns.

Jesse Stahlman, RB/LB, Salamanca: Scored three touchdowns and gained 145 yards on 20 carries. Threw for a touchdown while completing all three of his passes for 45 yards. Defensively, he contributed eight tackles, including seven solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

Matt Sweet, RB, Eden/North Collins: Scored two touchdowns while running the ball 16 times for 132 yards.

Keegan Whitfield, WR, Fredonia: Had nine receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

TRENCH TROPHY

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 4. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its hall of fame and for the final award: Tyler Gibas, Franklinville/Ellicottville Kayden Hensley, Clarence Balaam Miller, St. Francis Matthew Reinard, Kenmore East Rayshawn Riley, McKinley Patrick Tan, Amherst Jaxon Tarr, Salamanca