Connolly Cup won't be awarded during shortened high school football season
  • Updated
Connolly Cup-High School Football-Scull (copy)

Jake Ritts from St. Francis High School was named the winner of the Connolly Cup in 2019. Ritts is shown with his coach, Jerry Smith.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Connolly Cup, which has been awarded annually to Western New York's top high school football player since 1972, will not be presented during the shortened football season that begins this week, organizers said. 

The Connolly Cup committee still will attend games – as allowed by the schools involved and state and local health department officials – and will recognize outstanding players of the week, organizers said. 

The award was last presented during the 2019 season to St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts. 

