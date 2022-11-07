Connolly Cup winners for Week 10, Trench Trophy concludes selections

The Connolly Cup has announced its award winners for Week 10 of the high school football season. The finalists will be announced next week.

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 10 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Trevor Barry, RB, Iroquois: Had 21 carries for 185 yards and six touchdowns.

Chris Bergman, QB/LB, Akron: Completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Ran 13 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he made three solo tackles and assisted on another six.

Jahyden Clark, WR, Canisius: Caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Davis, QB, Bennett: While only throwing nine times, he completed eight passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

Mike Doctor, WR/DB, Canisius: Had nine receptions for 52 yards. Punted twice for 77 yards. Also had an outstanding game in the defensive backfield.

Kendal Donovan, RB, Williamsville North: Ran 24 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Micah Davis, RB/LB, Fredonia: Rushed for 147 yards and scored one touchdown on 20 carries. Caught three passes for 38 yards and another score. Made 7.5 tackles on defense.

Amir Douglas, RB/LB, Lackawanna: Carried the ball 9 times for 66 hard-earned yards while scoring one touchdown. Defensively, he had eight tackles.

Xander Hind, RB/DB, Randolph: Scored three touchdowns while carrying the ball 31 times for 285 yards. Also had 2.5 tackles.

Nate McGoldrick, TE, Iroquois: Gained 109 yards while catching five passes.

Carson Panebianco, WR, Jamestown: Six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Rashard Perry, OL/DL, Bennett: While constantly facing double- and triple-team blocks, he still managed to dominate on the defensive line. Occupying two or three blockers helped other defenders make plays. He had four tackles and two sacks. When in on offense, he helped the run and pass games operate effectively.

Jameer Thomas, WR, Bennett: Gained 179 yards on five receptions and scored three touchdowns. He also returned a punt 60 yards for another touchdown.

Antwan Threets, RB, Lackawanna: On 21 rushing attempts, he ran for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Vincent Zimmerman, QB, Canisius: Of his 33 attempts, he completed 22 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy announced the conclusion of its selection process and said the Hall of Fame selections will be announced next week.

