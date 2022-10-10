Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy honorees for Week 6 in high school football

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 6 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 6 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Dominic Anzalone, QB, Timon/St. Jude: Completed 10 of his 20 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Bowman, QB, Lockport: Completed 11 of 12 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Ran 20 times for 153 yards and a fourth score.

Brody Doyle, DE, Pioneer: Had 11 tackles and four sacks.

Trey Drake, QB, Jamestown: Had 11 completions of only 14 pass attempts. He gained 197 yards and had three touchdowns.

Dorian Facen Jr., WR/DE, Williamsville East: Eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Made 13 tackles, six for loss, knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Ethan Frye, QB/DB, Fredonia: Was 16 for 29 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Amari Jones, QB/DB, Albion: Completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Eight carries for 85 yards and another two touchdowns. Had 11 tackles on defense.

Justus Kleitz, QB, Iroquois: Completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 272 yards and five touchdowns.

Donny Kreher, WR, Akron: Six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Jayden Lewis, WR/OLB, Bennett: Caught two passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Contributed five tackles and an interception on defense.

Terrance Pendergrass, RB/MLB, St. Francis: In one half of play he ran the ball seven times for 67 yards and a TD. Contributed two tackles for loss of yardage.

Will Schiller, QB, Maryvale: Six carries for 116 yards. Completed 3 of 7 pass attempts for 24 yards.

Carter Switek, RB/LB, Orchard Park: Gained 82 yards on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. Also had 5.5 tackles.

Camren Warburton, RB, Cheektowaga: Had 34 carries for 294 yards and four touchdowns and set school's career rushing record.

Matt Welsh, RB/DB, Falconer/Cass/Maple Grove: Nine carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

TRENCH TROPHY

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 6. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into our Hall of Fame and for the final award:

• Jamari Coleman, St. Mary’s

• Davar Douglas, Cleveland Hill

• Joe Kingsley, Lackawanna

• Brandon Lobb, Jamestown

• Jalen Myers, Clarence

• Dylan Schreader, Starpoint