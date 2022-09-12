Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy honorees for Week 2 in high school football

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 2 of the high school football season:
CONNOLLY CUP
Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 2 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:
- Chris Bergman, QB/LB, Akron: Was 6-for-12 passing for 81 yards. Eight carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Had 13 solo tackles, six assists and two tackles for loss. Returned an interception 70 yards for another score.
- Jahyden Clark, WR/FS, Canisius: Five receptions for 111 yards, 13 tackles with two tackles for loss of yardage and one interception.
- Kendal Donovan, RB/DE, Williamsville North: 100 yards rushing with one touchdown on 10 carries. Returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and added three tackles.
- Trey Drake, QB, Jamestown: Completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
- Ethan Fry, QB, Fredonia: Threw two touchdowns and completed 24 of 34 passes for 274 yards. Scored one touchdown on 10 rushes for 31 yards.
- Ben Gocella, QB-Orchard Park: 16 completions on 23 attempts for 354 yards and four touchdowns.
- Tayoni Galante, WR/LB, Salamanca: Caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
- Bryce Hinsdale, WR/DB, CSP: Caught 13 passes for 149 yards, six solo tackles with an assist. Also kicked a 24-yard field goal.
- Jackson Newlove, WR, Orchard Park: Six receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
- Gian Nuzzo, QB, Franklinville-Ellicottville: Completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards and another two touchdowns.
- Rashard Perry, OL/DL, Bennett: Dominant play on the offensive line. Had 10 tackles and a sack from defensive tackle position.
- Sean Sansone, QB, Williamsville East: Completed 16 of 24 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Eight carries for 34 yards and another touchdown.
- Kyle Stover, RB/DB, Pioneer: Scored five touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Recovered a blocked punt in the end zone; touchdown receptions of 25 and 15 yards; ran 12 yards for another score and returned an interception 60 yards for another touchdown.
- Jameer Thomas, WR/DB, Bennett: Five receptions for 105 yards. Four rushing attempts for 36 yards and a touchdown.
- Shey Williams, WR, Lockport: Four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns
TRENCH TROPHY
Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 2. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its all of Fame and for the final award:
Ryan Carpenter, Randolph
Kyran Johnson, Portville
Anthony Kronbeck Jr., JFK
Evan Locke, Williamsville North
Rashard Perry, Bennett
David Rosati, West Seneca East