Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy honorees for Week 1 in high school football

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 1 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 1 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Dion Anderson, RB/DB, St. Joseph’s): 16 carries for 112 yards with one touchdown; two receptions for 24 yards. One interception on defense.

Trevor Barry, RB, Iroquois: 22 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Davis III, QB, Bennett): 13 of 23 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns.

Dorian Facen Jr., WR/DE, Williamsville East: 10 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Two two-point conversions and caught two passes for 32 yards. Ten tackles, three quarterback pressures, deflected a pass and forced two fumbles.

Xander Fletcher, QB, Niagara Wheatfield: 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Nine carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Bill Gechell, QB, Lackawanna: 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards with two touchdowns. He ran six times for 54 yards and one touchdown. He also scored two two-point conversions.

Alex Gullo, FB/LB, Tonawanda: 29 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns plus two two-point conversions, scoring all 22 points for Tonawanda. Had 17 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered another fumble.

Xander Hind, RB-Randolph: 20 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Justus Hill (RB/LB) Of his eight tackles, seven were tackles for loss. He ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Rob Kibler, QB, Frontier: 7 carries for 101 yards and four touchdowns. Completed 1 of 4 passes for 42 yards. Intercepted a pass on defense.

Brandon Liggans, QB, McKinley: 7 of 9 passes for 242 yards with two carries for 34 yards.

Caleb Nicholas, RB, Amherst: 27 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Also added 43 yards with two receptions.

Brody Stevens, WR/LB/DE, Orchard Park: 12.5 tackles; 7 solos tackles; and one sack.

Jordan Theodore, RB, Sweet Home: 27 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns.

Noah Willoughby, QB, South Park: 17 of 28 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Eight carries for 67 yards and one touchdown.

TRENCH TROPHY

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 1. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into our Hall of Fame and for the final award:

Jadon Blazejewski, Olean

Xavier Borerro, WNY Maritime

Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna

Luke Prince, Orchard Park

Shane Rainero, West Seneca West