Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy anounce Week 3 award winners

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 3 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 3 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Ryan Carpenter, OL/DL, Randolph: Whether pulling, trapping or eliminating backside pursuit, he helped the ground game gain 339 yards and score three touchdowns. Is part of a two-man defensive line that consistently controlled three to four opposition offensive linemen. Had 3.5 tackles and kicked off twice.

Mike Doctor, WR/DB, Canisius: Had one touchdown on three receptions for 57 yards. Outstanding play in the defensive backfield.

Dylan Evans, WR/DB, Orchard Park: Had five receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalaugn Ford, QB/CB, Cardinal O'Hara: Threw two touchdowns while completing 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards. Picked up 74 yards on nine carries and had 3.5 tackles on defense.

Dalton Giboo, RB/DB, Pioneer: Scored on a 65-yard pass reception. Ran the ball 13 times for 55 yards. Contributed on defense with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dalton Harper, RB/LB, Maryvale: Had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt. Ran for 33 yards and passed for 47 yards.

Micah Harry, RB, Lancaster: Ran for two touchdowns and 140 yards on 21 carries. Also had a 31-yard scoring reception.

Tyrone Hughes, RB, McKinley: Scored three touchdowns while gaining 227 yards on just 16 carries.

Ricardo Kidd, RB, St. Francis: Had two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries while gaining 161 yards.

Sean O'Brien, LB/WR, Jamestown: Led the defense with 13 tackles and one interception. Also caught one pass for 18 yards.

Matt Pannes, RB/DB, Southwestern: Gained 54 yards on 14 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Had two receptions for 14 yards. Added two tackles on defense.

Logan Reaska, WR, St. Francis: Had nine receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Noah Skinner, RB/LB, Medina: Scored four touchdowns on 20 rushes for 192 yards. Also had six tackles with one tackle for loss.

Camren Warburton, RB, Cheektowaga: Ran the ball 21 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Watts, WR/LB, South Park: Had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he made five tackles and returned a fumble 70 yards for another touchdown.

Trench Trophy

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 3. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its all of Fame and for the final award:

• Jamell Bishop, Cheektowaga

• Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster

• Braedan Donnelly, Iroquois

• Chris Johnson, Medina

• Colin Smith, Canisius

• Nick Walden, Depew

• Nate Wiley, Maryvale