Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce Week 8 award winners

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 8 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 8 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Ben Dickinson, SB/DB, Newfane: Nine receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Had four tackles and one interception.

Trey Drake, QB, Jamestown: Threw 15 completions on 22 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Eight carries for 38 yards and another two scores.

Michael Frederick, QB/DB, Allegany Limestone: Completed 12 of his 13 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Ran the ball 15 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Had three tackles and a fumble recovery.

Ethan Fry, QB/DB, Fredonia: Threw three touchdowns and 184 yards while completing 14 of his 20 attempts. Ran three times for 27 yards. Had interception and four tackles.

Billy Gechell, QB Lackawanna: Completed 6 of 10 passing attempts for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Justus Hill, RB/LB, Maryvale: Ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards and four touchdowns. Had four tackles on defense.

Ricardo Kidd, RB, St. Francis: Gained 130 yards on 22 carries.

Knicar Lewis, RB/S, McKinley: Had 15 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Contributed seven tackles and an interception.

Caleb Nicholas, RB, Amherst: Gained 211 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Logan Reaska, WR, St. Francis: Caught five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Nash Rieselman, QB, North Tonawanda: Completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Jesse Stahlman, RB, Salamanca: Gained 118 yards on just six carries and scored two touchdowns.

Na'Jai Starks, QB/DB, Burgard: Of his 22 attempts, he completed 14 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. Ran nine times while gaining 48 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Had four tackles on defense.

Matt Sweet, QB/RB/FS, Eden: Gained 200 yards on 22 rushing attempts with three touchdowns. Completed 4 of 10 passes for 53 yards. Added six tackles on defense.

Noah Willoughby, QB, South Park: Completed 12 of his 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. One rushing touchdown on three carries for 79 yards.

Trench Trophy

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 8. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its all of Fame and for the final award:

• Eric Guzdek, Amherst

• Malik Lucas, WNY Maritime

• Kaleb McKenzie, Canisius

• Michael Rabatoy, Sweet Home

• Dezmin Walker, Maryvale

• Andrew Warren, Akron

• James Weaver, Lockport