Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce Week 7 winners in high school football

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 7 players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Carsen Bane, RB/LB, Jamestown: Scored three touchdowns on 19 carries for 224 yards. Also had nine tackles and two sacks on defense.

Trevor Barry, RB, Iroquois: Gained 146 yards and scored three touchdowns on 18 rush attempts. Also caught two passes for 20 yards.

Xander Fletcher, QB, Niagara Wheatfield: Threw three touchdown passes while completing 14 of 21 pass attempts for 211 yards. Ran the ball 14 times for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Micah Harry, RB, Lancaster: Had one touchdown and 125 yards on 28 carries. Added 83 yards and another touchdown on four receptions.

Justus Hill, RB/LB, Maryvale: Ran 18 times for 163 yards and one touchdown. Defensively he made 2.5 tackles, two for loss.

Bryce Hinsdale, WR/DB/K, CSP: Did a bit of everything. Caught 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Averaged 41.5 yards a punt. Had three solo tackles. Kicked an extra point and three field goals; one of which was a school-record 35 yards. While accounting for all 22 of his team's points, his game-winning field goal came as time expired.

Amerion Holt, RB/LB, Kenmore West: One touchdown on 10 carries for 100 yards. Had three tackles and an interception on defense.

Amari Jones, QB/DB, Albion: Threw two touchdowns while completing 5 of 12 passes for 91 yards. Seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Eight tackles and three interceptions.

Javon Jones, WR/DB, Albion: Gained 194 yards and scored two touchdowns on just seven carries. Added another two touchdowns on five receptions while gaining 91 yards. Added four tackles and an interception.

Ricardo Kidd, RB, St. Francis: Had 21 carries 124 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Caleb Nicholas, RB, Amherst: Ran for two touchdowns while carrying the ball 20 times for 130 yards. Also converted two two-point conversions. Defensively, he contributed with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Demaris Pettiway-Scarver, RB/LB, Bishop Timon-St. Jude: Gained 154 yards and scored two touchdowns on just eight carries. Four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss of yardage and a fumble recovery.

Aiden Pitts, QB/DB, Medina: Completed 13 of 19 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Nine carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Nani Rivera, WR/DB, South Park: Had five receptions for 123 yards, while scoring two touchdowns. Also had an interception.

Kyle Stover, RB/DB, Pioneer: Only threw two passes, completing both for touchdowns. Ran the ball 15 times for 133 yards.

Trench Trophy