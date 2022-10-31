Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce honorees for Week 9, playoff quarterfinals

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners in high school football for Week 9/playoff quarterfinals:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Trevor Barry, RB, Iroquois: Scored five touchdowns and gained 165 yards on 24 carries.

Dalton Caldwell, RB/LB, Falconer/Cass/Maple Grove: Had two touchdowns on 17 carries and gained 153 yards. Made 11 tackles on defense.

Brady Culhane, RB, Clarence: Rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Micah Davis, RB/LB, Fredonia: Had 18 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Contributed nine tackles on defense.

Dorian Facen Jr., WR/DE, Williamsville East: Scored three touchdowns while catching nine passes and gaining 223 yards. Picked up 21 yards rushing and scored another touchdown. Also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a fifth touchdown. Had a 2-point conversions to account for all 32 points his team scored. Defensively, he had 10 tackles, two for loss.

Michael Frederick, QB/DB, Allegany/Limestone: Threw 17 completions on 33 pass attempts for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Ran for 82 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Defensively, he had 1.5 tackles.

Ethan Fry, QB/DB, Fredonia: Completed more than 80% of his passes completing 13 of 16 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Ran for 87 yards. Three tackles on defense.

Dalton Giboo, RB/DB, Pioneer: Ran 21 times for 91 yards. Caught one pass for 21 yards. Also had eight tackles.

Logan Halladay, LB, Pioneer: Made 12 tackles.

Keadon Holcomb, RB, Portville: Scored two touchdowns while running for 201 yards on 20 carries.

Maddox Isaac, QB, Salamanca: Completed 2 of 5 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. Six carries for 114 yards and another touchdown.

Justus Kleitz, QB, Iroquois: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Gage LaPlante, QB/LB, Starpoint: Completed 13 of 26 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. Ran 24 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Had six tackles on defense.

Sean O'Brien, LB, Jamestown: Made 15.5 tackles and had two sacks.

Noah Skinner, RB, Medina: Rushed for 187 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns.

TRENCH TROPHY

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its Hall of Fame and for the final award:

• Aric Bloomquist, Jamestown.

• Matt Caldwell, Starpoint.

• Mitchell Dates, Williamsville East.

• Jack Dossinger, Amherst.

• Ethan Stierheim, Williamsville North.