Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce honorees for Week 5

The Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy have announced their award winners for Week 5 of the high school football season:

CONNOLLY CUP

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Week 5

Dion Anderson, RB, St. Joseph's: Five carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Scored on a 57-yard pass. Intercepted two passes and made five tackles.

Cade Anastasia, WR/DB, Olean: Two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Caught three passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. Also had five tackles, four tackles for loss of yardage. Returned a kickoff 47 yards and a punt 25 yards.

Jermaine Atkins, RB/DB, Kenmore West: Carried the ball 32 times for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Added three tackles on defense while displaying outstanding coverage ability in the defensive backfield.

Trevor Barry, RB/LB, Iroquois: Gained 248 yards and scored four touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts. Had an interception and made 3.5 tackles.

Chris Bergman, QB/LB, Akron: Threw five touchdowns while completing 10 of 19 attempts for 220 yards. Scored three touchdowns while gaining 160 yards on 15 carries. Chipped in with two tackles on defense.

Max Forney, FB/OL/DL, Kenmore West: From his fullback position in the “heavy” offensive formation, Forney consistently cleared running lanes as the lead blocker. He also ran the ball 11 times gaining 61 yards and converted two 2-point plays. Defensively he had a sack and one tackle.

Micah Harry, RB, Lancaster: Twenty carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Two receptions for 26 yards.

Xander Hind, RB/DB, Randolph: Ran for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns on only eight carries. One reception for an 85-yard score. Added three tackles on defense.

Zander Keim, RB/TE/MLB, Portville: Scored the game’s only touchdown while carrying the ball 11 times and gaining 28 yards. Two receptions for 58 yards. Had a sack and 3.5 tackles.

Jeffrey Leavell, QB/DB, Hamburg: Only threw five passes but completed three attempts for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Scored two touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 178 yards. Had seven tackles on defense.

Jayden Lewis, WR/OLB, Bennett: Caught two passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. Two carries for 52 yards and another touchdown. Had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Also had a sack and eight tackles.

Noah Skinner, RB/LB, Medina: In a close contest, he scored all five of his team’s touchdowns carrying the ball 22 times for 193 yards.

Max Stoldt, QB, Lancaster: Threw one touchdown while completing 12 of 23 pass attempts for 140 yards. Six carries for 16 yards.

Doug Washington, RB/DE, Burgard: Carried the ball 14 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came during double overtime. Ten tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Noah Willoughby, QB, South Park: Had 22 pass attempts, completing 16 for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

TRENCH TROPHY

Here are the Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year honorees for Week 5. The committee nominates five to seven players per week who are eligible for induction into its hall of fame and for the final award:

Matt Cash, Fredonia

Isiah Collins, South Park

Xzavier Goodman, Bennett

Aiden Matyas, Hamburg

Mitch Pike, Southwestern

Evan Stencel, Lancaster

Chris Williams, St. Joe's