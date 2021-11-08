Connolly Cup nominees for Week 10 set; Trench Trophy announces banquet plans

The Connolly Cup has announced its top performers for Week 10, and the Trench Trophy has closed nominations and set plans for its annual banquet.

The Trench Trophy committee will announce its Hall of Fame inductees next week, officials said. The annual banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Lancaster Elks Lodge. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 716-698-1893. Donations and sponsorships for the event program can be made via TrenchTrophy.com/contribute.