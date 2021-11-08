 Skip to main content
Connolly Cup nominees for Week 10 set; Trench Trophy announces banquet plans
Connolly Cup nominees for Week 10 set; Trench Trophy announces banquet plans

  • Updated
Bennett running back Dominac Allen has been chosen as a Connolly Cup top performer in Week 10.

The Connolly Cup has announced its top performers for Week 10, and the Trench Trophy has closed nominations and set plans for its annual banquet. 

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 10 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Dominac Allen (Bennett), Gavin Borrello (Frontier), Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Addison Copeland (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences), Blake Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Noah Kimble (Lancaster), Trey Kleitz (Iroquios), Damien Litteton (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences), Matthew Lotter (Fredonia), Lucas Marsh (FEville), Jack Novak (Frontier), Xander Payne (Medina), Nick Whitfield (Fredonia), Noah Willoughby (South Park), Tyler Yousett (Wilson).

The Trench Trophy committee will announce its Hall of Fame inductees next week, officials said. The annual banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Lancaster Elks Lodge. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 716-698-1893. Donations and sponsorships for the event program can be made via TrenchTrophy.com/contribute.

