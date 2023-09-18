The Connolly Cup has announced its award winners for Week 3 of the high school football season.

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

• Carsen Bane (Jamestown): Ran 19 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Had 11 tackles and four assists on defense.

• Jahkwon Davis (Lockport): Ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

• Brayden Gibbs (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton): Completed 66% of his passes with three touchdowns.

• Dalton Giboo (Pioneer): Accounted for 160 total yards and scored four touchdowns. Defensively, he had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

• Chris Gill (Lancaster): Gained 177 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries.

• Logan Halladay (Pioneer): Accounted for 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

• Bryce Hinsdale (CSP): Caught eight passes and scored two touchdowns and scored on a 42-yard run.

• Tyler Pagano (Depew): Two touchdowns and school-record 156 receiving yards helped lead his team to a late come-from-behind victory.

• Terrence Pendergrass (St. Francis): On 34 times, he scored four TDs, while rushing for 137 yards. Added three two-point conversions. Also had eight tackles.

• Isaac Towne (Franklinville/Ellicottville): Completed 50% of his passes and threw three touchdowns.

• Jameson Walsh (Southwestern): On 18 carries, he gained 233 yards and scored three touchdowns. Also had 14 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.

• Landon Welka (St. Francis): Completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Also threw three 2-point conversions. Contributed eight tackles on defense.

• Noah Willoughby (South Park): Threw for three touchdowns while completing 15 of 28 pass attempts and also ran for another TD.

• Patrick Wind (Clarence): Had nine receptions and three touchdowns. His 184 receiving yards set a school record. Also added a two-point conversion.

• Julian Woodworth (Medina): Ran for 150 yards and four TDs.